Amadeus FiRe Aktie
14.02.2024 07:51:55

EQS-Adhoc: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year

Amadeus FiRe
114.69 CHF -3.30%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report
AMADEUS FIRE AG: Preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year

14-Feb-2024 / 07:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, February 14, 2024: In 2023, the Amadeus Fire Group generated consolidated sales of € 442.4 million and operating EBITA of € 70.4 million. Both sales and operating EBITA reached new all-time highs, increasing by 8.7 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively compared to the previous year. The operating EBITA margin amounted to 15.9 per cent.

In the Training segment, the operating segment result almost doubled with an increase of 92 per cent and a new record result was achieved, despite a value adjustment on an IT project. The company's own expectations for 2023 were thus exceeded and the weak previous year was clearly overcome. GFN also made a significant positive contribution to earnings for the first time since the acquisition in 2020.

In the Personnel Services segment, the personnel expansion and growth plans were realised as planned. However, the productivity of the rapidly growing organisation as a whole was impaired for longer than expected. In addition, the entire year, and the fourth quarter in particular, was characterised by an extraordinarily high sickness rate. This led to disrupted order processes at the end of the year. This resulted in an unforeseen negative impact on sales and earnings in the last three months of the year. Overall, the segment's operating result in 2023 was 13 per cent below the previous year's record result and also below our own expectations.

As a result of the effects of extraordinary depreciation and the sickness rate, the Amadeus Fire Group's forecast full-year target of increasing operating EBITA by 5 to 7 per cent was missed slightly with growth of 3.5 per cent.

The final figures for the 2023 financial year, including a growth forecast for 2024 and a dividend proposal, will be announced at the annual press conference / analyst event on 19 March 2024.

 

Amadeus Fire Group
Jan Hendrik Wessling

Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (69) 96 876-180
Mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de



End of Inside Information

14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180
Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182
E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
ISIN: DE0005093108
WKN: 509310
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1836689

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1836689  14-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

