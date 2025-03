EQS-Adhoc: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Outlook on the financial year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Amadeus Fire AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Results Forecast

AMADEUS FIRE AG: Outlook on the financial year 2025



20-March-2025 / 18:37 CET/CEST

Publication of the outlook for the financial year 2025



Frankfurt/Main, 20th March 2025

The Amadeus Fire Group does not anticipate any significant improvement in the economic environment in 2025. A rapid revitalisation of the market environment is not expected.

Based on the declining earnings trend during 2024, the weak business development in the months from November 2024 to February 2025 and the continuously negative sentiment of German companies the following outlook happens.

The Amadeus Fire Group expects revenue for the financial year 2025 in a range between € 387 and € 417 million. This corresponds to an averaged decline of eight percent to the previous year 2024.

The operating EBITA* for the financial year 2025 is expected to be between € 36 and € 44 million; which would be a decline on an averaged value of around 28 percent. Based on the expectations described above, the operating EBITA* margin would be on an averaged value of around ten percent.

* Please refer to the Annual Report 2023 on page 3 down to the first footnote for the definition of the operating EBITA of the Amadeus Fire Group.

