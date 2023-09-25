Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Amadeus FiRe Aktie [Valor: 985601 / ISIN: DE0005093108]
25.09.2023 20:30:31

EQS-Adhoc: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Amadeus FiRe resolves on a public share repurchase offer of up to 5.00% of its registered share capital

Amadeus FiRe
106.71 CHF -17.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AMADEUS FIRE AG: Amadeus FiRe resolves on a public share repurchase offer of up to 5.00% of its registered share capital

25-Sep-2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, WITHIN OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE DOING SO WOULD BE IN VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAW. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR.

 

(Frankfurt/Main, 25 September 2023) The Management Board of Amadeus FiRe AG has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that Amadeus FiRe AG will make a public repurchase offer to Amadeus FiRe shareholders for up to 285.903 no-par value bearer shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ISIN DE0005093108). This corresponds to up to approximately 5.00% of the current share capital of the Company.

 

The offer price per Amadeus FiRe share tendered for repurchase is EUR 112,50 and corresponds to a premium of around 7,5%, based on the arithmetic mean of the prices of the Company's no-par value shares in the closing auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days prior to publication of the offer document. The shares to be acquired may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2021, and may, among other uses. be cancelled.

 

The acceptance period for the repurchase offer starts on 27 September 2023 and ends on 17 October 2023 at 24:00 hours (CEST).

 

If more than 285.903 Amadeus FiRe shares are tendered for repurchase under the repurchase offer, declarations of acceptance will be considered on a pro rata basis, with offers of up to 100 shares being accepted on a preferential basis.

 

Further details of the repurchase offer are contained in the offer document, which will be published on 25 September 2023 on the Companys website (www.amadeus-fire.de) in the section "Investor Relations / Aktienrückkauf 2023" and subsequently in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de). In addition, the Company will publish a non-binding English translation of the offer document on its website (www.amadeus-fire.de) in the section "Investor Relations / Share Repurchase 2023".

 

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement and any materials published in connection therewith are not for publication, distribution or dissemination, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in, within or from the United States of America or any other country where doing so would constitute a violation of the applicable laws of such country. They are not directed to, or intended for publication, distribution or dissemination to or intended for use by such persons who are citizens or residents of the United States of America or of any state, country or other jurisdiction in which the publication, distribution or dissemination or use of the announcement and any related materials would be in violation of applicable law or would require registration or admission of any kind in such jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

 

Amadeus FiRe AG
Jan Hendrik Wessling

Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (69) 96 876-180
Investor-Relations@amadeus-fire.de



End of Inside Information

25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180
Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182
E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
ISIN: DE0005093108
WKN: 509310
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1733959

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1733959  25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1733959&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

