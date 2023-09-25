|
25.09.2023 20:30:31
EQS-Adhoc: AMADEUS FIRE AG: Amadeus FiRe resolves on a public share repurchase offer of up to 5.00% of its registered share capital
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR.
(Frankfurt/Main, 25 September 2023) The Management Board of Amadeus FiRe AG has resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, that Amadeus FiRe AG will make a public repurchase offer to Amadeus FiRe shareholders for up to 285.903 no-par value bearer shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ISIN DE0005093108). This corresponds to up to approximately 5.00% of the current share capital of the Company.
The offer price per Amadeus FiRe share tendered for repurchase is EUR 112,50 and corresponds to a premium of around 7,5%, based on the arithmetic mean of the prices of the Company's no-par value shares in the closing auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last five trading days prior to publication of the offer document. The shares to be acquired may be used for any purpose permitted under the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2021, and may, among other uses. be cancelled.
The acceptance period for the repurchase offer starts on 27 September 2023 and ends on 17 October 2023 at 24:00 hours (CEST).
If more than 285.903 Amadeus FiRe shares are tendered for repurchase under the repurchase offer, declarations of acceptance will be considered on a pro rata basis, with offers of up to 100 shares being accepted on a preferential basis.
Further details of the repurchase offer are contained in the offer document, which will be published on 25 September 2023 on the Companys website (www.amadeus-fire.de) in the section "Investor Relations / Aktienrückkauf 2023" and subsequently in the German Federal Gazette (www.bundesanzeiger.de). In addition, the Company will publish a non-binding English translation of the offer document on its website (www.amadeus-fire.de) in the section "Investor Relations / Share Repurchase 2023".
Amadeus FiRe AG
Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1733959 25-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}