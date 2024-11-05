Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’887 -0.1%  SPI 15’827 -0.1%  Dow 41’795 -0.6%  DAX 19’193 0.2%  Euro 0.9403 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’859 0.1%  Gold 2’746 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’376 1.4%  Dollar 0.8631 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Adecco1213860Trump Media & Technology111854123Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882
Top News
Oktober 2024: Experten empfehlen Alphabet-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
Ausblick: Evonik verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Commerzbank öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Vonovia SE stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Spexis-Aktie: Definitive Dekotierung von der SIX in Kürze erwartet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

AlzChem Group Aktie [Valor: 48678352 / ISIN: DE000A2YNT30]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.11.2024 14:42:06

EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG resolves to buy back shares for up to EUR 6 million

AlzChem Group
48.69 CHF -4.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG resolves to buy back shares for up to EUR 6 million

05-Nov-2024 / 14:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trostberg, November 5, 2024 – The Management Board of Alzchem Group AG has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back up to 100.000 shares in the company via the stock exchange for a total purchase price of up to EUR 6 million (excluding transaction costs) over a period of up to 12 months from December 2024.

The buyback is for the purpose of (i) using the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) issuing them to employees of the Alzchem Group or (iii) redeeming the shares. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.

The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting 2024 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately before its commencement.

 

 

 



End of Inside Information

05-Nov-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2022951

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2022951  05-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2022951&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten