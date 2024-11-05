|
05.11.2024 14:42:06
EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG resolves to buy back shares for up to EUR 6 million
Trostberg, November 5, 2024 – The Management Board of Alzchem Group AG has resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back up to 100.000 shares in the company via the stock exchange for a total purchase price of up to EUR 6 million (excluding transaction costs) over a period of up to 12 months from December 2024.
The buyback is for the purpose of (i) using the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) issuing them to employees of the Alzchem Group or (iii) redeeming the shares. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.
The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting 2024 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately before its commencement.
