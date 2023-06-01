Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Allterco AD Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 34751365 / ISIN: BG1100003166]
01.06.2023 19:45:12

EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets

Allterco AD Registered Shs
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets

01-Jun-2023 / 19:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets

Sofia / Munich, 1 June 2023 Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company) is going to place a total of 40,000 treasury shares (the Treasury Shares), representing 0.22% of the Company's total share capital, for sale on the Regulated Markets primarily of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and alternatively of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange by 30 June 2023.

As announced on 30 June 2022, Allterco acquired these shares through over-the-counter ("OTC") transactions on 30 June 2022 for the purpose of partial payment of the purchase price in the acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica (GOAP) and alternatively for the purposes of incentive programs for employees or offering to private investors. The Treasury Shares were however not used for the acquisition of GOAP nor for any incentive program.

Under Art. 187(d) of the Bulgarian Commercial Act, the Company may not keep these Treasury Shares for longer than one year after purchasing them.

Therefore, the Treasury Shares will be offered to private investors on the Regulated Markets primarily on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and alternatively on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange within the one-year statutory period expiring on 30 June 2023.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sven Pauly
Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31
Mail: sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



End of Inside Information

01-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allterco JSCo
103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
1407 Sofia
Bulgaria
E-mail: s.iliev@allterco.com
Internet: www.allterco.com
ISIN: BG1100003166
WKN: A2DGX9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
EQS News ID: 1647697

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1647697  01-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

