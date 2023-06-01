EQS-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets



01-Jun-2023 / 19:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR



Allterco JSCo: Sale of Treasury Shares on Regulated Markets

Sofia / Munich, 1 June 2023 Allterco JSCo (Ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company) is going to place a total of 40,000 treasury shares (the Treasury Shares), representing 0.22% of the Company's total share capital, for sale on the Regulated Markets primarily of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and alternatively of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange by 30 June 2023.

As announced on 30 June 2022, Allterco acquired these shares through over-the-counter ("OTC") transactions on 30 June 2022 for the purpose of partial payment of the purchase price in the acquisition of the Slovenian IoT company GOAP d.o.o. Nova Gorica (GOAP) and alternatively for the purposes of incentive programs for employees or offering to private investors. The Treasury Shares were however not used for the acquisition of GOAP nor for any incentive program.

Under Art. 187(d) of the Bulgarian Commercial Act, the Company may not keep these Treasury Shares for longer than one year after purchasing them.

Therefore, the Treasury Shares will be offered to private investors on the Regulated Markets primarily on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and alternatively on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange within the one-year statutory period expiring on 30 June 2023.

For further information, please visit allterco.com.



