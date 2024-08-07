Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Allianz Aktie [Valor: 322646 / ISIN: DE0008404005]
07.08.2024 19:18:43

EQS-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE has decided to expand the total volume of share buy-backs in the financial year 2024

Allianz
233.57 CHF 2.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Allianz SE: Allianz SE has decided to expand the total volume of share buy-backs in the financial year 2024

07-Aug-2024 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE has decided to expand the total volume of the share buy-backs in the financial year 2024 to a total of 1.5 billion euros. Allianz SE has therefore resolved to repurchase additional treasury shares in a volume of up to 500 million euros. The buy-back of this additional volume shall start in mid-August and be finalized by December 31, 2024. The buy-back of the volume of up to 1 billion euros already resolved in February 2024 was already completed in July 2024. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.

 

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz’s core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally,  (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

 

No duty to update
Allianz  assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

Privacy note
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our Privacy Statement.

 

07-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Koeniginstr. 28
80802 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1963409

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1963409  07-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1963409&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

