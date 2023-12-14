Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Allgeier Aktie [Valor: 38363747 / ISIN: DE000A2GS633]
14.12.2023 18:55:41

EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance for the 2024 fiscal year and mid-term expectation

Allgeier
18.91 CHF -34.94%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Personnel
Allgeier SE: Guidance for the 2024 fiscal year and mid-term expectation

14-Dec-2023 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, December 14, 2023 – The Management Board of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63), Munich, expects revenues in the range of EUR 510 to 550 million in the coming 2024 fiscal year according to the Group planning approved today. The expected adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million. The corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 12 percent and 13 percent.

In the medium term, the Management Board expects an average organic growth rate in Group revenue of 10 percent to 15 percent over the next three years. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase further to 15 percent within this period.

All of the aforementioned plan figures and targets for the period from 2024 onwards relate to organic Group growth. Potential further acquisitions will provide an additional contribution to revenues and earnings growth.

The expectation for the business development in the current fiscal year 2023 corresponds to the guidance published in the ad hoc announcement of November 7, 2023.

The Supervisory Board of Allgeier SE has appointed Mr. Moritz Genzel as an additional member of the Management Board with effect from January 1, 2024. Moritz Genzel has been with the company since 2019. Previously, Mr. Genzel worked for an internationally operating Swiss investment bank and a law firm specialized in commercial law.

Notes

It should be noted that disclosures for periods after September 30, 2023 represent expectations of the Management Board based on assumptions and estimates. Future actual developments and future actual results may deviate from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE provides no guarantee and assumes no liability that future developments and future actual results will be consistent with the assumptions and estimates expressed in this ad hoc announcement.

This document contains supplementary financial key figures - not precisely defined in relevant accounting frameworks - which are or may be so-called alternative performance measures. These supplementary financial measures may be of limited use as an analytical tool and should not be used in isolation or as an alternative to the financial measures presented in the consolidated financial statements and determined in accordance with relevant accounting frameworks in assessing the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of Allgeier SE. Other companies that present or report alternative performance measures with a similar title may calculate them differently and therefore they may not be comparable. For more information on the alternative performance measures used by Allgeier SE, please refer to the Annual Report 2022.


Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of Germany’s leading technology companies for digital transformation: The fast-growing group guides its clients through the challenges of digital transformation to ensure their future success. Allgeier has a broad and stable customer base of global corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. To its more than 2,000 customers, Allgeier offers a fully comprehensive software and IT services portfolio ranging from high-end software development to business efficiency solutions to support the digitization and transformation of business-critical processes. In doing so, Allgeier achieves breakthroughs towards new digital business models, defines strategic priorities and implements groundbreaking software and IT services projects with high flexibility and scalability to shape agile and intelligent organizations for the digital age. The two group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners employ more than 3,600 salaried staff at a total of 47 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Czechia, as well as in India, Vietnam and the USA. In fiscal year 2022, Allgeier generated sales of EUR 480 million in continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2023, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com



End of Inside Information

14-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1797367

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1797367  14-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

