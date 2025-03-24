Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.03.2025 16:10:10

EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves its 2024 earnings guidance

Allgeier
18.91 CHF -34.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves its 2024 earnings guidance

24-March-2025 / 16:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 24 March 2025 – In the 2024 financial year, the business of the Allgeier Group (Allgeier SE, ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) was significantly impacted by the special situation due to the delayed implementation of planned digitalization projects in the public sector and the sale of the personnel services business in October 2024. The planning of the unaffected parts of the Group was achieved despite the general economic challenges. According to the preliminary figures, the Allgeier Group achieved total operating performance of EUR 457 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 496 million). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 55.8 million (previous year: EUR 61.3 million). The guidance for adjusted EBITDA reported in the ad hoc announcement on November 5, 2024 was thus achieved.

Business performance of continuing operations in the full year 2024

The Allgeier Group, excluding the sold Experts Group, achieved total operating performance of EUR 411 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 428 million). The decline in total operating performance compared to the previous year is mainly due to delays in digitalization projects won and budgeted for public sector customers. Due to the special item, the Group missed out on a revenue volume in the range of around EUR 25 million and EBITDA of around EUR 11 million in the 2024 financial year. In the areas not affected by the special items, Allgeier was able to achieve its overall targets. The gross margin (gross profit defined as total operating performance less sales and personnel costs directly attributable to sales) rose to 36.1 percent (previous year: 35.4 percent). Despite the special item, gross profit of EUR 148.4 million almost reached the level of the previous year (previous year: EUR 151.5 million). EBITDA increased to EUR 56.8 million (previous year: EUR 55.8 million), corresponding to a margin of 13.8 percent (previous year: 13.0 percent). At EUR 53.8 million, adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are classified as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) was below the previous year's figure of EUR 57.8 million. This resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1 percent (previous year: 13.5 percent). EBIT from continuing operations amounted to EUR 28.8 million (previous year: EUR 30.1 million).

Key balance sheet data as of December 31, 2024

Measured by the development of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 57 million (previous year: EUR 83 million) and current and non-current financial liabilities of EUR 149 million (previous year: EUR 154 million), net debt increased by EUR 21 million in 2024. Taking into account the liabilities from rental and leasing contracts to be recognized as liabilities under IFRS 16 of EUR 37 million (previous year: EUR 46 million) and a lower level of factored customer receivables of EUR 30 million (previous year: EUR 43 million), net debt decreased by EUR 2 million. The total assets amounted to EUR 471 million (previous year: EUR 525 million). Equity increased slightly to EUR 194 million (previous year: EUR 189 million). The equity ratio rose to over 41 percent (previous year: 36 percent).

Confirmation of guidance 2025

As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2025 financial year that was published in the ad hoc announcement on December 20, 2024.

Notes

The Annual Report 2024 of Allgeier SE will be published on April 30, 2025 and can then be viewed at www.allgeier.com.

The business of Allgeier Experts Holding GmbH, Munich, and its subsidiaries, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, was classified as discontinued operations in the 2024 reporting year and the 2023 comparative year. The information on the Allgeier Group's continuing operations has been restated for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and is not comparable with earlier publications.


Contact:

Allgeier SE
Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Einsteinstrasse 172
81677 Munich
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
E-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is a technology company for digital transformation. Allgeier Group companies guide their customers in Germany and abroad through the challenges of digital change with comprehensive software and IT services and support the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. With more than 2,500 customers, the broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from the company's proprietary software products and high-end software development to consulting, conception and long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. In the two Group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, more than 3,100 employees work at a total of 48 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czechia and the Netherlands as well as in India, Vietnam, the USA and Canada. In the 2024 financial year, the Allgeier Group generated sales of EUR 403 million in continuing operations according to preliminary figures. According to the Lünendonk® List 2024, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com



End of Inside Information

24-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2105340

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2105340  24-March-2025 CET/CEST

