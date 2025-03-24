|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
24.03.2025 16:10:10
EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves its 2024 earnings guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Munich, 24 March 2025 – In the 2024 financial year, the business of the Allgeier Group (Allgeier SE, ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) was significantly impacted by the special situation due to the delayed implementation of planned digitalization projects in the public sector and the sale of the personnel services business in October 2024. The planning of the unaffected parts of the Group was achieved despite the general economic challenges. According to the preliminary figures, the Allgeier Group achieved total operating performance of EUR 457 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 496 million). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 55.8 million (previous year: EUR 61.3 million). The guidance for adjusted EBITDA reported in the ad hoc announcement on November 5, 2024 was thus achieved.
Business performance of continuing operations in the full year 2024
The Allgeier Group, excluding the sold Experts Group, achieved total operating performance of EUR 411 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 428 million). The decline in total operating performance compared to the previous year is mainly due to delays in digitalization projects won and budgeted for public sector customers. Due to the special item, the Group missed out on a revenue volume in the range of around EUR 25 million and EBITDA of around EUR 11 million in the 2024 financial year. In the areas not affected by the special items, Allgeier was able to achieve its overall targets. The gross margin (gross profit defined as total operating performance less sales and personnel costs directly attributable to sales) rose to 36.1 percent (previous year: 35.4 percent). Despite the special item, gross profit of EUR 148.4 million almost reached the level of the previous year (previous year: EUR 151.5 million). EBITDA increased to EUR 56.8 million (previous year: EUR 55.8 million), corresponding to a margin of 13.8 percent (previous year: 13.0 percent). At EUR 53.8 million, adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are classified as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) was below the previous year's figure of EUR 57.8 million. This resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.1 percent (previous year: 13.5 percent). EBIT from continuing operations amounted to EUR 28.8 million (previous year: EUR 30.1 million).
Key balance sheet data as of December 31, 2024
Measured by the development of cash and cash equivalents of EUR 57 million (previous year: EUR 83 million) and current and non-current financial liabilities of EUR 149 million (previous year: EUR 154 million), net debt increased by EUR 21 million in 2024. Taking into account the liabilities from rental and leasing contracts to be recognized as liabilities under IFRS 16 of EUR 37 million (previous year: EUR 46 million) and a lower level of factored customer receivables of EUR 30 million (previous year: EUR 43 million), net debt decreased by EUR 2 million. The total assets amounted to EUR 471 million (previous year: EUR 525 million). Equity increased slightly to EUR 194 million (previous year: EUR 189 million). The equity ratio rose to over 41 percent (previous year: 36 percent).
Confirmation of guidance 2025
As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2025 financial year that was published in the ad hoc announcement on December 20, 2024.
Notes
The Annual Report 2024 of Allgeier SE will be published on April 30, 2025 and can then be viewed at www.allgeier.com.
The business of Allgeier Experts Holding GmbH, Munich, and its subsidiaries, which were sold in the fourth quarter of 2024, was classified as discontinued operations in the 2024 reporting year and the 2023 comparative year. The information on the Allgeier Group's continuing operations has been restated for the 2023 and 2024 financial years and is not comparable with earlier publications.
Allgeier SE is a technology company for digital transformation. Allgeier Group companies guide their customers in Germany and abroad through the challenges of digital change with comprehensive software and IT services and support the digitalization and transformation of business-critical processes. With more than 2,500 customers, the broad and stable customer base consists of global corporations, high-performance medium-sized companies and public sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from the company's proprietary software products and high-end software development to consulting, conception and long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. In the two Group segments Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, more than 3,100 employees work at a total of 48 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Czechia and the Netherlands as well as in India, Vietnam, the USA and Canada. In the 2024 financial year, the Allgeier Group generated sales of EUR 403 million in continuing operations according to preliminary figures. According to the Lünendonk® List 2024, Allgeier is one of the leading IT service companies in Germany. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com
End of Inside Information
24-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Einsteinstraße 172
|81677 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
|E-mail:
|info@allgeier.com
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
|WKN:
|A2GS63
|Indices:
|CDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2105340
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2105340 24-March-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Allgeier
Analysen zu Allgeier
Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.
✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf moderatere Zollpolitik: SMI tiefer -- DAX volatil -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag mit einer negativen Tendenz, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt unentschlossen zeigt. An den US-Börsen übernehmen zum Wochenstart die Bullen das Ruder. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}