Allane Aktie [Valor: 28042432 / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6]
23.08.2024 13:36:12

EQS-Adhoc: Allane SE: Non-application of expense recognition of impairment losses due to residual and fair value differences

Allane
10.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allane SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Allane SE: Non-application of expense recognition of impairment losses due to residual and fair value differences

23-Aug-2024 / 13:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane SE: Non-application of expense recognition of impairment losses due to residual and fair value differences

Pullach, 23 August 2024 – Following a comprehensive analysis, the Management Board of Allane SE has decided to postpone the adjustment of the accounting methodology to the accounting standards of the parent company communicated on 12 August 2024 for the time being. As a result of this decision, amortization is carried out in accordance with the methods described in the accounting policies in the Annual Report 2023.

The expected positive effect on earnings will not materialize due to the lack of a change in the accounting method. The accumulated impairment losses on leased assets attributable to residual and fair value differences will have a negative impact of EUR 44.0 million on the company's earnings as of 30 June 2024.

Allane SE therefore expects a negative Group EBT of EUR 24.6 million for the first half of 2024. For 2024 as a whole, the Management Board anticipates a negative Group EBT between EUR 25 million and EUR 35 million. The forecast for the Group contract portfolio and consolidated operating revenue communicated in the 2023 Annual Report remains unchanged.
 

Contact:
Tobias Kuhlbusch
Investor Relations
E-Mail: ir@allane.com
Tel: +49 89 708081351



End of Inside Information

23-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1974205

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1974205  23-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

