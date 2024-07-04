Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.07.2024 23:15:28

EQS-Adhoc: AIXTRON SE reports preliminary Q2/2024 figures and adjusts FY 2024 guidance

AIXTRON
18.09 CHF -1.39%
EQS-Ad-hoc: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
AIXTRON SE reports preliminary Q2/2024 figures and adjusts FY 2024 guidance

04-Jul-2024 / 23:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AIXTRON SE reports preliminary Q2/2024 figures and adjusts FY 2024 guidance

 

Herzogenrath, 04 July 2024 – AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) is reporting preliminary results for the second quarter 2024. Preliminary order intake in the second quarter of 2024 turned out strong at approx. EUR 176 million (Q2/2023: EUR 177.9 million) with the largest shares of equipment orders coming from the Silicon Carbide (SiC) power (~58%) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) power (~29%) segments. At approx. EUR 132 million (Q2/2023: EUR 173.5 million) preliminary revenues were in the upper half of the guided range (EUR 120 – 140 million). The preliminary operating result (EBIT) totaled approximately EUR 13 million (Q2/2023: EUR 44.6 million). The EBIT margin thus amounts to about 10%.

Based on the current market developments and the planned exchange rate of USD 1.15/EUR (2023: USD 1.15/EUR), the Executive Board is adjusting its forecast for the 2024 financial year and now expects revenues in the range of EUR 620 million to EUR 660 million (previously EUR 630 million - EUR 720 million), a gross margin of around 43% - 45% (unchanged) and an EBIT margin of around 22% - 25% (previously 24% - 26%).

The full half-year report 2024, including the final figures for the first half of 2024, will be published as planned on 25 July 2024.



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Contact Person

Christian Ludwig
Vice President Investor Relations
fon +49 (2407) 9030-444
e-mail c.ludwig@aixtron.com

 

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “contemplate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “continue” and “estimate” and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law. 

 

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.

04-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Phone: +49 (2407) 9030-0
Fax: +49 (2407) 9030-445
E-mail: invest@aixtron.com
Internet: www.aixtron.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6
WKN: A0WMPJ
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq OTC
EQS News ID: 1931741

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1931741  04-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1931741&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

