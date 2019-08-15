EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: AGM approves all proposals

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Airopack Technology Group AG: AGM approves all proposals



15-Aug-2019 / 18:03 CET/CEST

Airopack Technology Group - AGM approves all proposals

The AGM also gives discharge to certain members of the Board and Senior Management

Baar, 15 August 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announces that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held on 15 August 2019, approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. At the AGM 44.47 % of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The shareholders approved the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2018. They also approved to carry forward the accumulated losses.

At the request of a shareholder the AGM voted on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Senior Management members. Discharge was given to: Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Ralf Ackerman, Robert Seminara, Christophe Villemin, Jeremy Honeth, André de Oliveira and Emmanuel Walter. Discharge was not given to: Quint Kelders, Okko Filius, Frans van der Vorst and Liebwin van Lil.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the sole member of the Board, as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as sole member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The shareholders approved the proposed changes of the Articles of Association with regards to the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors and the minimum number of members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the change of the corporate name to APTG AG (APTG SA) (APTG Ltd.), and a deletion of the provision on collective signature. Furthermore, it re-elected BDO AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor and Daniel Bill as independent proxy.



