15.08.2019 18:03:56

EQS-Adhoc: Airopack Technology Group AG: AGM approves all proposals

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Airopack Technology Group AG: AGM approves all proposals

15-Aug-2019 / 18:03 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Airopack Technology Group - AGM approves all proposals
The AGM also gives discharge to certain members of the Board and Senior Management

Baar, 15 August 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announces that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held on 15 August 2019, approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. At the AGM 44.47 % of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The shareholders approved the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2018. They also approved to carry forward the accumulated losses.

At the request of a shareholder the AGM voted on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Senior Management members. Discharge was given to: Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Ralf Ackerman, Robert Seminara, Christophe Villemin, Jeremy Honeth, André de Oliveira and Emmanuel Walter. Discharge was not given to: Quint Kelders, Okko Filius, Frans van der Vorst and Liebwin van Lil.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the sole member of the Board, as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as sole member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The shareholders approved the proposed changes of the Articles of Association with regards to the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors and the minimum number of members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the change of the corporate name to APTG AG (APTG SA) (APTG Ltd.), and a deletion of the provision on collective signature. Furthermore, it re-elected BDO AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor and Daniel Bill as independent proxy.


Contacts:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman
Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.airopackgroup.com

For investors:
Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 858333

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

858333  15-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=858333&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
