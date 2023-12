EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Changes on the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Changes on the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG



04-Dec-2023 / 20:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today appointed Stephan Büttner, 50, as Chief Executive Officer of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG with effect from 1 January 2024. In addition, his existing Management Board term, which expires on 31 October 2024, was renewed until 31 October 2028. Büttner succeeds Markus Mühleisen, 57, who has decided not to extend his Management Board mandate beyond 31 May 2024. Mühleisen will leave the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG at his own request, effective 31 December 2023.

As the new CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Stephan Büttner will be responsible for Strategy & Business Policy, Sales, Public Relations, Human Resources and Corporate Secretariat, in addition to his existing responsibilities as the Group’s Chief Financial Officer and CEO of the Fruit segment. He joined the AGRANA Group in 2012 and has been CFO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG since 2014. Stephan Büttner has many years of management experience in the food sector, including until 2014 as CEO of AUSTRIA JUICE GmbH, a joint venture of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG and Raiffeisen Ware Austria-AG.

Today the Supervisory Board also appointed Thomas Kölbl, 61, to the Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG with effect from 4 December 2023. He will be responsible for Internal Audit at AGRANA. Kölbl succeeds Ingrid-Helen Arnold, 55, who is leaving AGRANA as of 4 December.

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board expressed its sincere thanks to Markus Mühleisen and Ingrid-Helen Arnold for their work at AGRANA.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com/en.