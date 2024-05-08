EQS-Adhoc: After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year



08-May-2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST

After reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League late yesterday evening, Borussia Dortmund is now raising its earnings forecast, which was last raised on April 17, 2024 (see ad hoc disclosure of the same date), to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between EUR 40,000 thousand and EUR 50,000 thousand (previously EUR 33,000 thousand to EUR 45,000 thousand).



The above new forecast is subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.



