EQS-Adhoc: After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year

08.05.2024 11:09:18 
Top News
Rückläufiger Gewinn der Magnificent Seven: S&P 500 dürfte Kursrally 2024 dennoch fortsetzen
Zalando-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch UBS AG
Massenpleiten bei Minern? Bitcoin-Rally könnte beendet sein
BayWa-Titel mit Aufschlägen: BayWa schreibt zum Jahresauftakt rote Zahlen - Ausblick bestätigt
PUMA-Aktie zieht an: PUMA bleibt trotz schwachem Jahresstart weiter zuversichtlich
BVB Aktie [Valor: 1131616 / ISIN: DE0005493092]
08.05.2024 11:09:38

After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year

BVB
4.09 CHF 6.32%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
After reaching the UEFA Champions League final, Borussia Dortmund again raises its earnings forecast for the 2023/2024 financial year

08-May-2024 / 11:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

After reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League late yesterday evening, Borussia Dortmund is now raising its earnings forecast, which was last raised on April 17, 2024 (see ad hoc disclosure of the same date), to a consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2023/2024 of between EUR 40,000 thousand and EUR 50,000 thousand (previously EUR 33,000 thousand to EUR 45,000 thousand).

The above new forecast is subject to the proviso of value-enhancing facts in the report period up to the completion of the preparation of the annual financial statements and any knowledge gained after the reporting period in the course of the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Dortmund, den 8th May 2024

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

 

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

08-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1898757

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1898757  08-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1898757&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

30.08.23 BVB Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.05.22 BVB Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
mehr Analysen
Invest 2024: Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Die Schweizer Nationalbank (SNB) hat bereits im März die Zinsen gesenkt , ziehen die Europäer nach?

Die Invest 2024 verzeichnet ein Besucherwachstum, dies ist auch für Volkswirte spannend und ein guter Gradmesser, was Privatanleger interessiert.

Im Interview erläutert Dr. Thomas Gitzel, Chefökonom der VZ Bank AG, wie er die Lage bei der EZB einschätzt und ob er mit einer Zinssenkung rechnet. Auch ob es bei der FED, überhaupt zu einer Zinssenkung kommen wird oder eher Zinserhöhung, ist schwer kalkulierbar.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 Marktüberblick: Infineon und Zalando haussieren nach Zahlen
09:20 SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
08:30 Invest 2024: Kommt eine Zinssenkung in Europa? | BX Swiss TV
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rekordhoch im Blick
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: A delicate balance
07.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Continental AG
07.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Givaudan, Roche
07.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Die Hoffnung kehrt zurück
mehr

Palantir-Aktie nach guten Zahlen trotzdem unter Druck
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA legt Quartalsergebnis vor
UBS-Aktie springt hoch: UBS mit Milliardengewinn wieder zurück in schwarzen Zahlen
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Nikola-Aktie verliert stark: Nikola macht weniger Verlust - Umsatz aber enttäuschend
SMA Solar-Aktie bricht ein: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Favoriten der Strategen: Diese Titel sind bei Analysten ausserdem besonders beliebt
BASF-Aktie im Aufwind: BASF gibt stillgelegte Anlagen in Deutschland ab
SEC verschiebt auch Entscheidung zu Ethereum-Spot-ETFs von Grayscale und Franklin Templeton
Richemont-Aktie steigt leicht: Richemont übernimmt italienisches Schmuckhaus Vhernier

