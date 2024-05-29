Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Voltabox Aktie [Valor: 38444685 / ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9]
29.05.2024 22:42:14

EQS-Adhoc: Advanced talks on the sale of the majority stake in GreenCluster GmbH

Voltabox
1.18 CHF -4.52%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Investment
Advanced talks on the sale of the majority stake in GreenCluster GmbH

29-May-2024 / 22:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advanced talks on the sale of the majority stake in GreenCluster GmbH

Paderborn, May 29, 2024 – Voltabox AG ("Company") is currently in advanced discussions regarding the sale of its 80% share in GreenCluster GmbH as well as the shareholder loans granted. The company expects sales proceeds of a mid six-figure amount. For the company's "VoltaStore" division, which exclusively comprises the investment in GreenCluster GmbH, the company forecasts revenues of € 7 million for the 2024 fiscal year and thus around two thirds of the company's total consolidated revenues of around € 10.5 million.

Whether or not an agreement will be reached by the negotiating parties as well as the terms of such an agreement will depend on the further progress of the discussions.

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH. For more information, visit www.voltabox.ag.

 

Contact

Voltabox AG

Patrick Zabel (CEO)

Technologiepark 32

33100 Paderborn

Email: investor@voltabox.ag

 



End of Inside Information

29-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG
Technologiepark 32
33100 Paderborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9930 964
E-mail: info@voltabox.ag
Internet: www.voltabox.ag
ISIN: DE000A2E4LE9
WKN: A2E4LE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1914037

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1914037  29-May-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1914037&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

