SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'990 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'603 3.8%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Mit Hebelprodukten an der Börse partizipieren: Mini-Futures
NFT kaufen - wie Sie in Non-Fungible Token investieren, Tipps und Tricks zum NFT-Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Wie Experten die Daimler Truck-Aktie im März einstuften
Bison Erfahrungen: Der Krypto-Handelsplatz der Börse Stuttgart im Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
ADTRAN Holdings Aktie [Valor: 114855834 / ISIN: US00486H1059]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2023 05:30:17

EQS-Adhoc: Adtran Holdings, Inc.:

ADTRAN Holdings
13.58 CHF -0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Adtran Holdings, Inc.:

11-Apr-2023 / 05:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.: Preliminary results for the first quarter of 2023 deviate from guidance and analyst consensus

 

Huntsville, Alabama (United States of America). April 11, 2023

 

During the preparation of the three-month report 2023 of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN Holdings or the Company) (NASDAQ: ADTN; FSE: QH9), the preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2023 show deviations from both guidance range and analyst consensus as follows:

 

  • Preliminary GAAP revenue is expected to be between $322 million and $326 million and between 9.3% and 8.2% below the lower end of the guidance range of $355 million to $375 million and between 11.6% and 10.5% below analyst consensus ($364.1 million).
  • Preliminary non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -1.0% and -2.5% and 6.0 percentage points to 7.5 percentage points below lower end of the guidance range of 5.0% to 6.5% and 6.9 percentage points to 8.4 percentage points below analyst consensus (5.9%).

 

The information contained in this ad hoc notification is solely based on preliminary and unaudited condensed consolidated results. Non-GAAP operating margin (which is calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue)  is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation between preliminary GAAP operating loss and preliminary non-GAAP operating loss is set forth in the table provided below.

 

The final results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 will be released as planned on May 8, 2023 (Central Time) or May 9, 2023 (Central European Summer Time).

 

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this ad hoc notification which are not historical facts, such as those relating to strategy, outlook and financial guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can also generally be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, will, may, could and similar expressions. In addition, ADTRAN Holdings, through its senior management, may from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning the matters described herein. All such projections and other forward-looking information speak only as of the date hereof, and ADTRAN Holdings undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent as may be required by law. All such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates and reflect managements best judgment based upon current information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. While it is impossible to identify all such factors, factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those estimated by ADTRAN Holdings include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to manufacturing and supply chain constraints, including as a result of the continued impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic (ii) risks and uncertainties related to the completed business combination between the Company, ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTRAN) and ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA), including risks related to the ability to successfully integrate the ADTRANs and ADVAs businesses, the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to integration efforts following the business combination, and the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies (iii) the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval processes required by major and other service providers for new products (iv) the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks (v) the risks that ADTRAN may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; and (vi) other risks set forth in ADTRAN Holdings public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

 

Additionally, the financial measures presented herein are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end adjustments. Any variation between the Companys actual results and the preliminary financial information set forth herein may be material.

 

Explanation of Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of operating loss as reported based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), to non-GAAP operating loss. Such non-GAAP measure excludes acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments (consisting of intangible amortization of backlog, developed technology, customer relationships, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations and amortization of inventory fair value adjustments), stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expenses, and deferred compensation adjustments. This measure is used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. Additionally, we believe the presentation of non-GAAP operating loss, when combined with the presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, GAAP operating loss, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company. This non-GAAP financial measure is not prepared in accordance with, or as an alternative for, GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

 

Reconciliation of Range of Preliminary GAAP Operating Loss to Range of Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Loss

(Unaudited, in millions)

 

      Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
GAAP Operating Loss       $ (45.1) (55.3)
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations, and adjustments (1)       $ 36.1 40.6
Stock-based compensation expense       $ 3.5    4.0
Restructuring expenses       $ 1.9     2.1
Deferred compensation adjustments (2)       $ 0.4    0.4
Non-GAAP Operating Loss       $ (3.2)   (8.2)
         

(1) Includes intangible amortization of backlog, inventory fair value adjustments, developed technology, customer relations, and trade names acquired in connection with business combinations.

 

(2) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published by

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

 

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

 

Notifying person and contact for investors

Steven Williams

+49 89 890 665 918

investor.relations@adtran.com

 



End of Inside Information

11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
ISIN: US00486H1059
WKN: 892015
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1604275

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1604275  11-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604275&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADTRAN Holdings Inc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.04.23 Mit Natrium in die Zukunft
06.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Künstliche Intelligenz - Megatrend im Fadenkreuz / On Holding - Spurt über die Milliardengrenze
06.04.23 Schwergewichte halten SMI auf Kurs
06.04.23 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
05.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Inflation, das ständige Thema
04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB dreht trotz Credit Suisse-Debakel an Zinsschraube - So hoch könnten die Leitzinsen noch steigen
Erste Schätzungen: UBS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Möglicher Einstieg von saudischem Investmentfonds bei SpaceX sorgt für Wirbel - Elon Musk reagiert
Tesla-Aktie in Rot: Tesla senkt erneut die Preise für alle Fahrzeuge
Sammelklage gegen Influencer der insolventen Kryptobörse FTX: Kläger fordern Schadensersatz in Milliardenhöhe
Credit Suisse-Aktie und UBS-Aktie: Finanzministerin steht zur CS-Rettung durch UBS - Parlament tagt ausserordentlich zu CS-Krise
Unterschätzte Kennzahl: Darum sollten Anleger bei Wachstumsaktien die Net Retention Rate beachten
Gouverneur von Florida: Digitale US-Zentralbankwährung soll "Amerikaner überwachen und kontrollieren"
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.