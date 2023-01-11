EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022



11-Jan-2023 / 21:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

Berlin, 11 January 2023 KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed us, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

Notifying Person :

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

