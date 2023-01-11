SMI 11'260 0.9%  SPI 14'422 0.8%  Dow 33'973 0.8%  DAX 14'948 1.2%  Euro 1.0022 1.1%  EStoxx50 4'100 1.0%  Gold 1'877 0.0%  Bitcoin 16'332 1.5%  Dollar 0.9318 1.0%  Öl 82.9 4.1% 
11.01.2023 21:07:11

EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

Adler Real Estate
5.15 CHF 5.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022

11-Jan-2023 / 21:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

 

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

 

Berlin, 11 January 2023 KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed us, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.

 

 

Notifying Person :

Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations

+49 151 23680993

g.moritz@adler-group.com

 

11-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG
Am Karlsbad 11
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362<br>DE000A1R1A42<br>DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z<br>A1R1A4<br>A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1533105

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1533105  11-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1533105&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

