|
11.01.2023 21:07:11
EQS-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: KPMG rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft rejects the judicial appointment as auditor for the audit of the stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022 of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Berlin, 11 January 2023 KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft has just informed us, ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft, that they do not accept the judicial appointment of the Local Court (Amtsgericht) Berlin Charlottenburg as auditor for the audit of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.
Notifying Person :
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
+49 151 23680993
g.moritz@adler-group.com
11-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362<br>DE000A1R1A42<br>DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z<br>A1R1A4<br>A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1533105
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1533105 11-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Adler Real Estate AG
Analysen zu Adler Real Estate AG
Cintas, LVMH, NextEra – 3 Aktien im Fokus – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch KW02 | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Cintas Corporation, LVMV und NextEra Energy vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositive Stimmung vor wichtigen US-Daten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch nach oben. Die deutschen Anleger griffen ebenfalls wieder zu. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Mittwoch Gewinne. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}