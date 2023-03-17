|
17.03.2023 19:03:29
EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft at EUR 8.76 per share
Luxembourg, 17 March 2023 Today Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) confirmed to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft its formal request of 23 June 2022 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft to Adler Group pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 8.76 per ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft share.
The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's next general meeting, which is expected to take place on 28 April 2023.
Notifying Person:
Gundolf Moritz, Head of Investor Relations
17-March-2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55 Allée Scheffer
|2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1586005
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1586005 17-March-2023 CET/CEST
