EQS-Adhoc: Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft

EQS-Ad-hoc: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Squeeze Out

Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft



17-March-2023 / 19:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Adler Group S.A.: Specification of formal request and determination of cash settlement for the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft at EUR 8.76 per share

Luxembourg, 17 March 2023 Today Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) confirmed to ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft its formal request of 23 June 2022 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft to Adler Group pursuant to Section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and specified that it has set the cash settlement to be paid to the minority shareholders in return for the transfer of their shares at EUR 8.76 per ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft share.

The resolution on the transfer shall be passed at ADLER Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft's next general meeting, which is expected to take place on 28 April 2023.

