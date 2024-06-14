Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’054 -0.4%  SPI 16’008 -0.4%  Dow 38’647 -0.2%  DAX 18’129 -0.8%  Euro 0.9533 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’882 -1.1%  Gold 2’319 0.7%  Bitcoin 59’779 0.2%  Dollar 0.8929 -0.1%  Öl 82.7 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
Adobe-Aktie springt zweistellig an: Adobe dämpft Sorgen um KI-Geschäfte
Rheinmetall-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Rheinmetall-Aktie von hoher Volatilität betroffen
Analyst identifiziert Antriebsfaktoren für PayPal: Sind die schweren Zeiten für die PayPal-Aktie vorbei?
Vor diesen Herausforderungen steht der Finanzplatz Schweiz aktuell
Henkel vz-Aktie erhält von Barclays Capital Bewertung: Equal Weight
Suche...
0% Kommission
Kontron Aktie [Valor: 10395864 / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.06.2024 11:34:54

EQS-Adhoc: ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares

finanzen.net zero Kontron-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Kontron
20.94 CHF 20.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
ADHOC Kontron AG / Kontron AG resolves on a new buyback program I 2024 for own shares

14-Jun-2024 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14.06.2024| Austria

On 14 June 2024, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new buyback program for own shares (“Buyback Program I 2024”) in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholder meeting on 8 November 2023, published on 9 November 2023  via an electronic information dissemination system.

The Executive Board's decision to launch the Buyback Program I 2024 was taken against the background of the current share price of the company, which, from the Executive Board's perspective, represents a very attractive level. In addition, the liquidity situation is excellent, so that the organic growth and the new Buyback Program I 2024 can be financed.

The share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback under the Buyback Program I 2024 in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016.

The intended volume under the Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to up to 434,000 shares to be repurchased. The Buyback Program I 2024 is planned to commence on Monday, 1 July 2024, and to last until (and including) Tuesday, 31 December 2024 at the latest. The safe-harbor rule (Art 5 Market Abuse Regulation) will be applied to the buy-back program. Repurchases of shares may be made up to a price cap of EUR 23.00 per share. In addition, the purchase price may not range more than 10% below or above the average Kontron share price of the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading. The maximum envisaged amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Buyback Program I 2024 is EUR 10 million.

Details on transactions made under the Buyback Program I 2024 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-I-2024

This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG. 



End of Inside Information

14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 1925661

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1925661  14-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1925661&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Kontron

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kontron

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
31.05.24 Kontron Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
21.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
17.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
06.05.24 Kontron Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
03.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Der Risikoappetit der Anleger bei Strukturierte Produkte nimmt langsam wieder zu.
Wie entwickelt sich der Markt für Strukturierten Produkte in der Schweiz in 2024, welche Anlageklassen sind gefragt und bleiben BRCs weiterhin beliebt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Georg von Wattenwyl, Präsident des SSPA (Swiss Structured
Products Association) im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:35 Als Anleger von den Zinsentscheidungen profitieren
09:26 Die Suche nach neuen Impulsen
09:21 Marktüberblick: Nikkei nach Zinsentscheidung erholt
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unterstützung im Fokus
13.06.24 Volatilities in the fertilizer markets present both challenges and opportunities for market participants in Asia
13.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut AG
13.06.24 Optimismus bei Strukturierten Produkten in der Schweiz mit Georg von Wattenwyl | BX Swiss TV
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’580.49 19.84 UBS07U
Short 12’847.58 13.83 Y4SSMU
Short 13’274.59 8.84 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’048.46 14.06.2024 11:32:32
Long 11’614.70 19.84 UBSKQU
Long 11’348.24 13.91 T3UBSU
Long 10’820.00 8.30
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kontron 20.94 20.07% Kontron

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MDAX-Papier Sixt SE St-Aktie: Sixt SE St zahlt weniger Dividende aus
UBS warnt vor acht Anzeichen, die auf eine übertriebene Börsenrally hindeuten
NVIDIA-Aktie weiter im Höhenflug - wie lange kann die starke Dynamik noch anhalten?
US-Notenbank Fed tastet Leitzins nicht an
Rheinmetall-Aktie zeitweise vom Handel ausgesetzt: Rheinmetall-Aktie von hoher Volatilität betroffen
Siemens-Aktie klar in Rot: Siemens setzt Millionenbetrag für Schaltanlagenwerk in Frankfurt ein
Tesla-Aktie zieht an: Erneute Abstimmung über Vergütungsplan von Elon Musk steht bevor
Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht tiefrot aus dem Handel -- Wall Street schliesslich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Darum schwächt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar klar ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit