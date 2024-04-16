Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’242 -1.4%  SPI 14’911 -1.2%  Dow 37’735 -0.7%  DAX 17’845 -1.0%  Euro 0.9714 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’934 -1.0%  Gold 2’373 -0.4%  Bitcoin 57’107 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9127 0.1%  Öl 89.8 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Adecco1213860
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Gold wird zum neutralen Reserve-Asset - Rohstoffe haben Potential
Nordex steigert Auftragseingang im 1. Quartal deutlich - Aktie dennoch etwas leichter
Kräftiger Kurssprung: UnitedHealth bestätigt Jahresziele trotz Hackerangriff und roten Zahlen
Cathie Wood nach Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien: Wie die Tech-Investorin nun NVIDIA einschätzt - und Tesla
Commodities im Fokus: So bewegen sich Öl & Co. am Mittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ad pepper media International Aktie [Valor: 1129795 / ISIN: NL0000238145]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2024 13:20:23

EQS-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the first quarter of 2024

finanzen.net zero ad pepper media International-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ad pepper media International
2.18 EUR -2.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
ad pepper media International N.V. announces results for the first quarter of 2024

16-Apr-2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nuremberg, Amsterdam, 16 April 2024

Today, ad pepper media International N.V., one of the leading European performance marketing companies, released its results for the first quarter of 2024. The Group generated gross sales of EUR 20,772k (Q1 2023: EUR 19,593k) and revenue of EUR 5,176k (Q1 2023: EUR 5,099k), corresponding to an increase of 6 percent and around 2 percent, respectively.

The Webgains segment generated revenue of EUR 2,957k in the quarter under review (Q1 2023: EUR 2,826k), while ad agents achieved revenue of EUR 1,756k (Q1 2023: EUR 1,742k) and the ad pepper segment reached EUR 463k (Q1 2023: EUR 531k).

Group EBITDA improved considerably in Q1 2024 to EUR 221k (Q1 2023: EUR -328k). The segment EBITDAs for the first quarter of 2024 were as follows: Driven by revenue growth and a significantly reduced cost base, Webgains more than tripled its EBITDA to EUR 631k (Q1 2023: EUR 189k). The performance of the ad agents segment was also very positive with an EBITDA increase to EUR 191k (Q1 2023: EUR -97k). The ad pepper segment achieved EBITDA of EUR -13k (Q1 2023: EUR 1k).

The report for first quarter of 2024 will be published on 24 May 2024.

 

Key figures (unaudited) in EURk:

  Q1
2024		 Q1
2023
Gross sales 20,772 19,593
% growth 6.0  
Revenue 5,176 5,099
% growth 1.5  
of which ad pepper 463 531
% growth -12.9  
of which ad agents 1,756 1,742
% growth 0.8  
of which Webgains 2,957 2,826
% growth 4.6  
EBITDA 221 -328
of which ad pepper -13 1
of which ad agents 191 -97
of which Webgains 631 189
of which admin -589 -421
Liquid funds* 22,537 21,297

*including securities at fair value

 

For more information:

Dr Jens Körner (CEO)

ad pepper media International N.V.

+49 (0) 911 929057-0

ir@adpepper.com

 



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 911 9290570
Fax: +49 911 929057-157
E-mail: ir@adpepper.com
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com
ISIN: NL0000238145
WKN: 940883
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1881701

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1881701  16-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1881701&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ad pepper media International N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten