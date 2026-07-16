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Marinomed Biotech Aktie 44956022 / ATMARINOMED6

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16.07.2026 23:10:04

EQS-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG plans to apply for court restructuring proceedings without self-administration

Marinomed Biotech
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Ad-hoc: Marinomed Biotech AG plans to apply for court restructuring proceedings without self-administration

16-Jul-2026 / 23:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Korneuburg, Austria, 16th July 2026 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) announces the plan to apply for the initiation of a court restructuring proceeding without self-administration. The application is being filed because the court-approved restructuring plan dated November 14, 2024, cannot be fulfilled due to the breakdown of negotiations by Unither and the failure of Unither Pharmaceuticals to make earn-out payments from the sale of the Carragelose business unit, thereby placing the company at risk of insolvency. The aim of the renewed restructuring proceedings without self-administration is to secure the company's financial stability by concluding a new restructuring plan. In addition to further restructuring measures, the legal options available against Unither arising from the sale of the Carragelose business and the assets of the Marinosolv platform are to be utilized.
+++ End of ad-hoc announcement +++
 


End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: office@marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900GN3B1EN80XF405
EQS News ID: 2367244

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2367244  16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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