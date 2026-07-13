EVOTEC Aktie 505433 / DE0005664809
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
13.07.2026 21:17:53
EQS-Adhoc: Ad hoc: Evotec Announces Preliminary Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results and Updates Full-Year 2026 Outlook
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Ad hoc: Evotec Announces Preliminary Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results and Updates Full-Year 2026 Outlook
Hamburg, Germany – Evotec SE (NASDAQ: EVO; Frankfurt Prime Standard: EVT) today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026 and updated its full-year 2026 outlook. Full financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2026 will be published on August 13, 2026, as scheduled.
Based on preliminary figures, Evotec expects Group revenues for the first half of 2026 of approximately €300.1 million and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€42.7 million. As of June 30, 2026, liquidity is expected to amount to approximately €465.6 million.
Reflecting these factors, Evotec now expects full-year 2026 Group revenues of approximately €570 to 610 million (€595 to 635 million CER) and adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately -€70 to -105 million (-€60 to -90 million CER). This compares with previous guidance of €700 to 780 million (€730 to 810 million CER) for Group revenues and €0 to 40 million (€10 to 50 million CER) for adjusted Group EBITDA.
– End of the ad hoc release –
Contact: Dr. Sarah Fakih, EVP Head of Global Communications and Investor Relations, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49 (0) 151 7068 8784 (m), sarah.fakih@evotec.com
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec SE
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
|EQS News ID:
|2365126
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365126 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!