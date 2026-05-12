EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG announces improved fund raising plan to support business and refinance debt

EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other/Other

aconnic AG announces improved fund raising plan to support business and refinance debt



12-May-2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, has developed a modified fund raising plan in response to ongoing geopolitical and economic developments and uncertainties. The plan ist designed to secure the required working capital for the supply of the growing order backlog, to support future business development and refinance existing debt. It includes a planned financing facility of up to EUR 35 million that is currently under negotiation for the COMMUNICATION NETWORKS business area. An additional financing facility for the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY business area is currently also in an early stage under negotiation.

In 2025, aconnic announced a capital increase and the placement of a convertible bond in the total amount of EUR 18 million. Following the relevant shareholder resolutions, aconnic has worked closely with investors on structure, implementation and compliance requirements in preparation to close the transaction. This process has been delayed for several months and implementation is still ongoing. Even though there are no requirements from the investors to change the terms and conditions for the transactions, the most recent global political and economic developments in the Middle East have increased the risk of further delays.

As part of the risk management strategy, aconnic started to develop alterantive options in 2025. These efforts have now reached a mature stage.

aconnic is in advanced negotiation with international investors for a financing facility with an amount of up to EUR 35 million. The financing facility may include elements of equity and debt.

The funds would be used to finance working capital required for the supply of products and services for existing contracts and orders in the business area COMMUNICATION NETWORKS and to refinance existing debt. In the first four months of 2026, new order intake has reached a cumulative total value of ca. EUR 27 million, which is expected to be delivered in 2026. The total order backlog of aconnic is currently approximately EUR 45 million.

With declining revenues in 2024 and 2025, investments in research and development (R&D) and in particular new product developments have been continued. aconnic faces constraints in financing the working capital required for the upcoming growth in 2026. This growth in demand is driven by the ongoing copper to fiber network migration, as well as by new rollouts for 10 and 100 Gigabit systems based on the most recent new product launches.

For the CARBON CAPTURING & BIO-ENERGY business area, additional financing options for planned investments are under negotiation.

Both financing facilities may be combined with the already existing investor agreement, announced in 2025.

The company will provide investor information and updates once definitive agrements have been concluded and results are available.

“We continue to operate in a challenging market environment with continuous change and new opportunities, which has led us to implement targeted and, where necessary, structural measures to strengthen our position. After a period of customer investment reduction we now see increasing demand for high performance communication systems, network security solutions and an increasing trend to work with European network suppliers., says Werner Neubauer, CEO aconnic AG.

The audited financial statements will be published once the transaction has been closed.

The Annual General Meeting of aconnic AG is planned for August 2026 in Munich, Germany.

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich, Germany. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security including post quantum safe communication, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO 2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energy. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, FiberCop, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006.

Contact

aconnic AG

D-80804 Munich, Leopoldstrasse 180

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770

Email: investor@aconnic.com