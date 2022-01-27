EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG strengthens senior team with appointment of Head of Corporate Development

EQS-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Achiko AG strengthens senior team with appointment of Head of Corporate Development



27-Jan-2022 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Achiko AG strengthens senior team with appointment of Head of Corporate Development

- Achiko AG appoints David Hodge to the role of Head of Corporate Development in Switzerland

- David Hodge will oversee Corporate Affairs, and Strategic and Corporate Development

- Board Director Christophe Laurent to retire at month end

Zurich, 27 January 2022: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI; OTCQB: ACHKF; ISIN CH0522213468) ("Achiko", the "Company") appoints strategic and corporate development executive David Hodge to the position of Head of Corporate Development and announces the retirement of Christophe Laurent as Board Director.

Mr Hodge brings over 30 years' experience as a C-suite executive including Australia's then largest private equity firm (SBC Capital Partners), global investment banking (UBS), global manufacturing (Amcor) and industrial services businesses (Worley), and technology software businesses, with a focus on shareholder value creation. His broad sector experience includes healthcare, manufacturing, technology, and banking and finance.

He has been a strategic and corporate development advisor to world leading companies on business transformation and strategic challenges in emerging and developed markets, with a focus on profitable strategic growth. Clients have included ADM, Allnex, Amcor, AMVIG, Bayer, BTG, Campbells, Cornelius, Countrywide, Graphic Packaging International, MedHealth, NCO, Neovia, Nexans, Nine, SATS, SGH,

Smith Group, Sumitomo, TGI Fridays, West Pharmaceutical, and Worley.

Previously, Mr Hodge led major capital raisings in Australia, Hong Kong, China, South East Asia, USA and Europe. He has led global strategic projects on every major continent and implemented numerous M&A projects worldwide. Mr Hodge has served as a Director and Chairman of public listed and private companies in Asia Pacific. He holds a Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Laws from Monash University in Australia.

Mr Hodge is responsible for the development of Achiko's corporate presence especially in Switzerland, including for all matters regarding the development of the Board, corporate finance, and investor relations in its transformation to a world class diagnostics company.

Mr Hodge started his role as Head of Corporate Development on 21 January 2022.

As previously announced, Board Director Christophe Laurent will retire on 31 January 2022. The Company will appoint a replacement for Mr Laurent on or before the Annual General Meeting.

"As the Company pursues CE Mark registration for our affordable, non-invasive Covid-19 rapid test AptameX(TM) in Q1 2022, we are excited to welcome Mr Hodge to our senior team. His rich strategic and corporate development experience will bring a new dimension to Achiko as we prepare for commercialisation beyond Indonesia," said Achiko CEO Steven Goh. "In addition, the Board of Directors is grateful for the efforts of Mr Laurent and I would like to thank him personally as his broad contributions across the company helped grow Achiko to where we are today."

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company's lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesised, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul and Singapore.

Media contacts:



ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global

Jeanene Timberlake

RooneyPartners

E: jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

T: +1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.