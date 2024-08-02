Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Accentro Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 3015724 / ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3]
EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG withdraws its invitation to vote to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond regarding deferral of the interest

Accentro Real Estate
0.30 CHF 46.80%
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG withdraws its invitation to vote to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond regarding deferral of the interest

03-Aug-2024 / 01:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG withdraws its invitation to vote to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond regarding deferral of the interest  

Berlin, 3 August 2024 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") withdraws its invitation to vote without a meeting to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, "2020/2026 bond") regarding, among other things, the deferral of the interest payment due on 13 August 2024.

At the same time and as part of ongoing constructive negotiations between the Company, a significant group of bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (the “Ad Hoc Group”) and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, "2021/2029 bond") in relation to, inter alia, the upcoming respective interest payments under the 2020/2026 bond and the 2021/2029 bond and a comprehensive restructuring solution, the Company has been notified by the respective advisors to such parties that the Ad Hoc Group and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond are in principle aligned on a solution on the basis of, inter alia, a potential incurring of interim funding for the respective interest payments, subject to further diligence, negotiation and documentation.

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, the 2 August 2024

The Management Board 
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

03-Aug-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1960393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1960393  03-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960393&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

