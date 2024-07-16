Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Accentro Real Estate Aktie [Valor: 3015724 / ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3]
EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders

16-Jul-2024 / 23:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders

Berlin, 16 July 2024 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announces that negotiations on a restructuring solution to secure the Company's continued existence with a group of significant bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, "2020/2026 bond") and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, "2021/2029 bond") are ongoing. To avoid prejudicing these negotiations, the Company intends, as a purely precautionary measure, to initiate proceedings to obtain approval with regard to a deferral of the interest due in August on the 2020/2026 bond until 13 December 2024 in accordance with the German Bond Act (“Schuldverschreibungsgesetz”). For the same reason, the Company intends to simultaneously obtain the consent of the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond regarding the deferral of the interest due in September on the 2021/2029 bond until 20 December 2024, on the condition that the consent of the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond is granted as requested. Corresponding announcements will be made available to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond in due course.

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, the 16 July 2024

The Management Board 
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1947625

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1947625  16-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1947625&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

