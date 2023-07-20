Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.07.2023 23:52:49

EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about potential change in its shareholder structure

Accentro Real Estate
1.82 CHF 0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about potential change in its shareholder structure

20-Jul-2023 / 23:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about potential change in its shareholder structure

Berlin, 20 July 2023 Accentro Real Estate AG (Accentro or Company) announces that it received a non-binding expression of interest from NongHyup Bank Co. Ltd., acting as trustee for the Shinhan AIM Structured General Private Investment Trust No. 5 (Shinhan), and Nox Capital Holding GmbH (Nox Capital) (jointly Interested Parties) outlining a proposal of a possible offer for Accentro (Potential Transaction), which is still subject to various conditions.

According to the Interested Parties, Shinhan has granted a loan to Accentros majority shareholder Brookline Real Estate S.à.r.l. (Brookline), which is currently in default and under which Brookline has pledged approx. 75% of outstanding shares in Accentro (Pledged Shares) as security to Shinhan. According to the non-binding expression of interest, the Interested Parties consider enforcing the pledge on up to all of the Pledged Shares, make a takeover offer under the WpÜG for the shares in Accentro (other than the Pledged Shares) based on the legal minimum offer price, implement certain corporate governance changes and initiate an equity or equity-like fundraising of Accentro in a mid two-digit million range with the aim to provide additional liquidity to the Company and enabling a partial voluntary repayment on the 225m outstanding senior secured notes. According to the Interested Parties, such fundraising would be backstopped by Shinhan and Nox Capital and is expected to result in a significant dilution to existing shareholders of the Company not choosing to or not being able to exercise their subscription rights.

According to the non-binding expression of interest, the Potential Transaction is in particular subject to a satisfactory agreement on an amendment of the Companys outstanding bonds, no material increase in the share price of Accentro as well as satisfying confirmatory due diligence. According to the non-binding expression of interest, in relation to the bond amendment, the Interested Parties require i.a. a waiver on the change-of-control clause and the amendment and re-set of certain terms and conditions in particular with respect to guaranteed minimum redemptions.

The executive board of Accentro is currently reviewing and evaluating the received non-binding expression of interest and liaises with the Interested Parties. For the time being, the executive board of Accentro advises its shareholders and bondholders to thoroughly analyse the situation prior to taking any action. The executive board of Accentro will immediately inform about all significant developments.

 

Notifying person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 20 July 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchange: Frankfurter Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1685077

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1685077  20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

