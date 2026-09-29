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Accentro Real Estate Aktie 150560138 / DE000A40ZVK3

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29.09.2026 14:07:33

EQS-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond to cover liquidity needs

Accentro Real Estate
34.00 EUR 9.68%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond to cover liquidity needs

29-Sep-2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces intended increase in the 2025/2027 bond to cover liquidity needs

Berlin, 29 September 2026 – Today, the Management Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") passed the resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the option provided for in the terms and conditions of the New Super Senior Notes (ISIN DE000A4DFWD1 / WKN A4DFWD) and to increase the nominal amount by a further EUR 7,500,000 (based on the original issue amount per note of EUR 100,000.00) in order to cover the Company's liquidity needs. The Company intends to issue 75 additional notes in a specified denomination of EUR 100,000 (based on the original issue amount per note of EUR 100,000.00) each with an outstanding principal amount of EUR 106,740.89 (reflecting the PIK Interest Payments on 31 December 2025 and 30 June 2026) (the "Additional New Super Senior Notes"). Once the increase of the notes has been completed, the total nominal value of the New Super Senior Notes will amount to EUR 99,200,000 (based on the original issue amount per note of EUR 100,000.00). Hence, the Company expects total proceeds from the issuance of these additional 75 notes in the amount of approximately EUR 8 million plus accrued interest from 30 June 2026.

The Company will invite existing holders of the New Super Senior Notes to submit offers for the pro rata acquisition of Additional New Super Senior Notes. The period for submitting offers expires on 16 October 2026 (24:00 CEST).


Person responsible for the announcement:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de


The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3 / DE000A40ZWH7 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 / DE000A4DFWD1

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (General Standard) / Munich Stock Exchange / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 



End of Inside Information

29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A40ZVK3
WKN: A40ZVK
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200VKLY50XNAFCM46
EQS News ID: 2407114

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407114  29-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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