09.01.2023 11:53:42

EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

ABO Wind
75.20 EUR -0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Personnel
ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns

09-Jan-2023 / 11:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jörg Lukowsky, acting chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG since April 2000, informed the Management Board today that he will resign early from his mandate at the end of the ordinary general meeting on April 27, 2023. The reason given by Jörg Lukowsky is that he wants to set other priorities for himself in the future. He is convinced that ABO Wind AG will continue to develop well. Even after leaving the Supervisory Board, he will remain closely associated with the company.

09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1530457

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1530457  09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1530457&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

