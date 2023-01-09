|
09.01.2023 11:53:42
EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board resigns
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Jörg Lukowsky, acting chairman of the Supervisory Board of ABO Wind AG since April 2000, informed the Management Board today that he will resign early from his mandate at the end of the ordinary general meeting on April 27, 2023. The reason given by Jörg Lukowsky is that he wants to set other priorities for himself in the future. He is convinced that ABO Wind AG will continue to develop well. Even after leaving the Supervisory Board, he will remain closely associated with the company.
09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABO Wind AG
|Unter den Eichen 7
|65195 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 26 765 5199
|E-mail:
|global@abo-wind.de
|Internet:
|www.abo-wind.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005760029
|WKN:
|576002
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1530457
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1530457 09-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
