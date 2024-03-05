EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Action for annulment against all resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting withdrawn

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’474 0.0%  SPI 14’899 -0.2%  Dow 38’990 -0.3%  DAX 17’699 -0.1%  Euro 0.9614 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’905 -0.2%  Gold 2’124 0.5%  Bitcoin 59’680 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8863 0.2%  Öl 82.2 -0.8% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879Kühne + Nagel International2523886Super Micro Computer2776758Idorsia36346343ams24924656
Top News
Tesla und JPMorgan fliegen aus den Top 10: So sah das US-Depot von Zurich Insurance im 4. Quartal 2023 aus
Investieren mit Einfluss: So können Anleger Unternehmen beeinflussen
Roche-Aktie gefragt: Roche meldet positive Studienresultate mit Blutdrucksenker
dormakaba wird im ersten Halbjahr 2023/24 profitabler - Aktie dreht dennoch ins Minus
Huber+Suhner erwirtschaftet 2024 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende - Aktie dennoch klar höher
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

ABO Wind Aktie [Valor: 19648300 / ISIN: DE0005760029]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.03.2024 13:48:24

EQS-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG: Action for annulment against all resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting withdrawn

finanzen.net zero ABO Wind-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ABO Wind
48.90 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/AGM/EGM
ABO Wind AG: Action for annulment against all resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting withdrawn

05-March-2024 / 13:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Yesterday afternoon, ABO Wind was served with the withdrawal of the action for annulment pending before the Frankfurt am Main Regional Court under file number 3-05 O 582/23. The action for annulment was directed against all agenda items resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 October 2023 (see ad-hoc announcement of 29 November 2023): Agenda item 1 (change of the company's legal form to  a partnership limited by shares (KGaA) with the accession of Ahn & Bockholt Management GmbH and adoption of the Articles of Association), agenda item 2 (amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the enlargement of the Supervisory Board to six members) and agenda item 3 (Supervisory Board elections). No services were rendered by the defendant in this regard. With the withdrawal of the action, the proceedings have been concluded and there are no longer any legal actions pending against the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 October 2023.

Previously, on 29 February 2024, the Frankfurt am Main Higher Regional Court had issued a release decision regarding the change of legal form of ABO Wind AG to the legal form of a GmbH & Co. KGaA (see ad-hoc announcement of 1 March 2024).

 



End of Inside Information

05-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ABO Wind AG
Unter den Eichen 7
65195 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 26 765 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 26 765 5199
E-mail: global@abo-wind.de
Internet: www.abo-wind.de
ISIN: DE0005760029
WKN: 576002
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1851841

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1851841  05-March-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1851841&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ABO Wind AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten