EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: resolves to convene an Annual General Meeting to elect a new auditor

The Management Board of aap Implantate AG (the "Company") today resolved to convene a General Meeting to resolve on the proposal of the Supervisory Board on the appointment of a new auditor for the financial year 2024. The background to the Supervisory Board's proposal is that the auditor elected by the Annual General Meeting on August 15, 2024 for the financial year 2024 informed the Company today that he will not be available for the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2024 and therefore no mandate relationship for the audit of the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2024 will be established between the Company and the auditor elected by the Annual General Meeting.

The company assumes that the Audit Committee will nominate a new auditor at its meeting on Thursday, December 5, 2024, after completion of the ongoing simplified selection procedure in accordance with Art. 16 EU Regulation 537/2014, which the Supervisory Board will propose to the company's shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place on January 15, 2025.

This Annual General Meeting will also deal with other agenda items not discussed at the Annual General Meeting on August 15, 2024.

About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally active medical technology company based in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, produces and markets products for traumatology. In addition to the innovative LOQTEQ® anatomical plate system, the IP-protected portfolio includes a wide range of cannulated screws. In addition, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising development projects such as antibacterial silver coating technology and magnesium-based implants. These technologies address critical problems in traumatology that have not yet been adequately solved. In Germany, aap Implantate AG sells its products directly to hospitals, purchasing groups and group clinics, while internationally it primarily uses a broad network of distributors in around 25 countries. In the USA, the company relies on a hybrid sales strategy through its subsidiary aap Implants Inc. Sales are conducted both through distribution agents and through partnerships with global orthopedic companies. The aap Implantate AG share is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For further information, please visit our website at www.aap.de.

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the Executive Board and information currently available to it. The forward-looking statements are not to be understood as guarantees of the future developments and results mentioned therein. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those that aap has described in published reports. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements made in this release or to adapt them to future events or developments.

