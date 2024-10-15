EQS-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG: Possible cyber attack on aap

EQS-Ad-hoc: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

aap Implantate AG: Possible cyber attack on aap



15-Oct-2024 / 23:25 CET/CEST

aap Implantate AG (the “Company”) determined that there may have been a cyber attack on the Company's IT systems. In response, the Company proactively disconnected the systems from the internet to prevent data breaches and data corruption. The IT systems and the extent of the impact are currently being reviewed. In doing so, the utmost care is being taken to ensure data integrity.

Contact: aap Implantate AG; R. Di Girolamo; Chairman of the Management Board / CEO



