11880 Solutions Aktie [Valor: 578235 / ISIN: DE0005118806]
10.10.2023 19:01:09

EQS-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital

11880 Solutions
0.81 CHF 7.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action
11880 Solutions AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital

10-Oct-2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 10 October 2023 - The Management Board of 11880 Solutions AG (WKN 511880) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a cash capital increase from authorised capital against cash contributions by issuing 317,000 new shares at an issue price of 1.05 euros. The capital increase will be carried out under exclusion of subscription rights to keep the administrative costs as low as possible in relation to the total proceeds.

The new shares will be subscribed by two private investors and Christian Maar, the CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.

11880 Solutions AG will use the inflow of funds to establish itself more quickly in the pay-per-lead business and to implement a profitability-driven corporate structure.

The capital increase will raise the company's share capital from the previous 25,915,200.00 euros to 26,232,200.00 euros. The new shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2023 and will be admitted to trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 


Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com


End of Inside Information

10-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1745761

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1745761  10-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745761&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

