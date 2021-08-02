SMI 12’117 0.3%  SPI 15’578 0.3%  Dow 34’935 -0.4%  DAX 15’544 -0.6%  Euro 1.0744 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’089 -0.7%  Gold 1’814 -0.8%  Bitcoin 37’229 2.6%  Dollar 0.9053 0.0%  Öl 76.3 0.5% 
02.08.2021 06:00:00

Epygenix Therapeutics Receives Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe With EPX-200 for the Treatment of Patients With Dravet Syndrome

PARAMUS, N.J., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and intractable genetic epilepsy announced today that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to EPX-200 for the treatment of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) based on a positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Dravet Syndrome (DS) is a rare, genetic epilepsy that results in severe seizures that fail to respond well to currently available medications. DS usually starts in the first year of life and progresses to include intellectual disability, behavioral abnormalities, gait and motor dysfunction, and increased mortality. Patients also suffer with life-threatening medically intractable seizures that may increase the risk of SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy), seizure-related accidents such as drowning, or infections. Mutations in a sodium channel are the most common genetic cause of DS and reports suggest that 1 in 15,000 to 20,000 people suffer with this disease.

Dr. Hahn-Jun Lee, M.Sc., Ph.D., President and CEO of Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. stated that the EMA's Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to EPX-200 is very important, as EMA recognizes the significant potential benefit of EPX-200 for DS treatment. We thank Premier Research for a regulatory agent of this progress. EPX-200 was first identified using a zebrafish DS model and high-throughput screening system in the lab of Prof. Baraban at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The team and others subsequently confirmed it efficacy in a small group of DS patients. Epygenix' exciting journey from aquarium-to-bedside continues with diversified drug candidates poised to move forward into clinical trials.

Dr. Scott C. Baraban, Ph.D., Professor & William K. Bowes Jr. Endowed Chair in Neuroscience Research at UCSF and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board at Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. added that "it is an exciting time for the Dravet Syndrome community to see these zebrafish-based drug discoveries move one step closer to clinical trials."

Alex Yang, J.D., LLM, President and CEO of Mstone Partners Hong Kong and Chair of the Board at Epygenix Therapeutics also stated that "We feel quite strong about our multiple drug candidates which will be expanded to cover many forms of refractory epilepsies including Dravet. The Orphan Medicinal Product Designation from EMA for EPX-200 brings us one step closer to such position to bring our drugs to patients in Europe more efficiently."

About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.

Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs to treat rare and intractable genetic epilepsy. Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100, -200, and -300. These candidates abolish convulsive behavior and electrographic seizure activity and were discovered in a zebrafish Dravet Syndrome model which mimics the human pathology and confirmed its validity by the human efficacy with EPX-200 and -300. For more information, please visit www.epygenix.com.

About EPX-200

EPX-200 is a weight gain management drug that acts via modulation of serotonin (5HT) signaling pathways. EPX-200 was firstly identified in a zebrafish disease model for Dravet Syndrome. EPX-200 has already been successfully tested in five Dravet Syndrome patients at the University of Colorado Hospital, where it showed an ability to reduce seizure frequency in a small compassionate use trial.

Media Contact

Hahn-Jun Lee, M.Sc., Ph.D.
201-724-1786
hahnjun7@epygenix.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epygenix-therapeutics-receives-orphan-medicinal-product-designation-in-europe-with-epx-200-for-the-treatment-of-patients-with-dravet-syndrome-301345809.html

SOURCE Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV

Inside

01.08.21 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen | BX Swiss TV
30.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Lonza, Moderna
30.07.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon-Aktie taucht nachbörslich ab
30.07.21 SMI heute schwächer erwartet
30.07.21 BASF schreibt Milliardengewinn – Aktie legt zu
30.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Trendwechsel?
29.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Langzeit-Bär David Tice erwartet Zusammenbruch bei Aktien- und Kryptoanlagen
22 Jahre alter Tipp des Starinvestors noch immer gültig: So vermehrt man sein Vermögen wie Warren Buffett
Ausblick: BP legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Tesla-Konkurrent Lucid Motors kurz nach Börsendebüt: Ist ein Einstieg lohnenswert?
KW 30: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Abomodell für Teslas Autopilot-Funktionen mit enormem Potenzial: Ziehen Wettbewerber nach?
Pessimistisch für Aktien und Anleihen: Investmentexperte Jeremy Grantham warnt vor herben Verlusten
Finanzanalyst: Aus diesen Gründen setzen Anleger 2021 auf Rohstoffe
Künstliche Intelligenz wählt Fondszusammensetzung aus: Warum AMC den Vorzug vor Facebook bekommt
Ausblick: Alibaba präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit