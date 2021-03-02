Epson Unveils Next Generation of Moverio Augmented Reality Smart Glasses

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, a global leader in imaging and projection technology, today announced the Moverio® BT-40 and BT-40S, a new generation of award-winning Moverio augmented reality (AR) smart glasses designed to deliver a high-quality AR viewing experience with maximum comfort. Powered by Epson Si-OLED technology, the new Moverio solutions offer users a number of advances including a wider field of view (FOV), Full HD 1080p display resolution, high contrast, improved connectivity, and a more comfortable, adjustable and easy-to-wear design.

"With over 10 years in the AR market and its long history in the projector segment – having delivered high performance optical engines and impeccable color production – Epson is bringing that same legacy to this next generation of Moverio smart glasses," said Remi Del Mar, senior product manager, Digital Experiences, Augmented Reality and Commercial Display Solutions, Epson America, Inc. "These new Moverio models bring advanced image quality in a binocular display with improved comfort and wearability to the rapidly increasing markets where we are seeing AR adoption grow, including industrial field service and front-line applications such as remote assistance and accessibility usage scenarios. As a pioneer in this space, we look forward to seeing how these new smart glasses are implemented by customers."

With a wide 34° Field-of-View at a comfortable position for the eyes, the Moverio BT-40 and BT-40S deliver a unique heads-up, hands-free experience with higher resolution equivalent to viewing a 120" screen from a distance of 15 ft. Featuring improved connectivity in a new headset design with advanced weight distribution and optional nose pads allows for enhanced comfort. An up to 500,000:1 contrast ratio allows unused display space to appear transparent and an improved aesthetic design offers glasses-style form factor and optional dark shades. The binocular design offers a see-through Si-OLED display.

Equipped with USB Type-C connectivity for a range of compatible1 smartphones, tablets and computers, the Moverio BT-40 smart glasses offer an easy-to-use, plug-and-play solution that can also be managed easily with the free Moverio Link app. With a large, high-resolution second display only viewable by the wearer, the Moverio BT-40 is also ideal for business users working from home, at the office and public spaces, where privacy and comfort are essential.

The new Moverio BT-40S also includes the option of an Intelligent Controller running Android™ 9.0 that supports Google Mobile Services (GMS) for custom software integration. Featuring an integrated touchscreen, customized user interfaces, expandable memory up to 2TB, IPx2 rating for durability, and Google Play compatibility, the controller has been tailor-made for a range of commercial applications. Additional controller features include built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, 13-megapixel AF camera, flashlight, noise cancelling microphone and audio jack, and a high-performance rechargeable battery with up to five hours.

Moverio BT-40 and BT-40S smart glasses are available for pre-order and will be available on Amazon and through Epson's distribution in Q2 for $579 and $999 MSRP, respectively. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/moverio.

1 Must support DisplayPort Alt Mode.

