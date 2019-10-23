Epson Introduces its First 24-Inch Desktop Dye-Sublimation Printer

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINTING United, Epson Booth #5610) Epson America today introduced its first desktop dye-sublimation printer – the 24-inch SureColor® F570. Delivering fast, reliable dye-sublimation printing right out of the box, the new SureColor F570 is ideal for promotional products and apparel decoration, including personalizing awards, mugs, mousepads, and garment embellishments. The new printer will be on display in Epson's booth (#5410 and #5610) at PRINTING United in Dallas, Tex. from Oct. 23-25, 2019.

"This printer meets a market need for small size businesses wanting to enter the textile printer business with a low investment, easy-to-use dye-sublimation printer that will allow them to create personalized promotional products, fashion apparel and home décor and furnishings," said Tim Check, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The SureColor F570 delivers these small businesses high image quality in one of the most compact, feature-rich dye-sublimation printers in the market, that will even easily fit on a desktop for convenient use."

The high-performance dye-sublimation printer delivers professional-quality prints using powerful PrecisionCore® technology. A true turnkey solution, the SureColor F570 arrives with a host of convenient features to streamline workflow, including specialized transfer paper for both rigid and soft media, a 50-sheet auto-feed tray and built-in cutter, and drivers for both Windows® and Mac®.

The SureColor F570 delivers advanced features for easy dye-sublimation printing in a remarkably compact, space-saving design in order to maximize workshop space. Additional features include:

- Astounding Print Quality – PrecisionCore MicroTFP® printhead offers Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity, plus commercial-grade reliability with Nozzle Verification Technology

- Bright, Brilliant Images – Vibrant ink delivers extraordinary color saturation and high contrast

- Versatile Media Support – Accommodates rolls and sheets up to 24-inches wide; includes a 50-sheet feed tray and built-in cutter for added efficiency

- Replace Ink Less Often – High-capacity ink bottles with auto-stop allow for easy, mess-free filling

- Tackle a Variety of Print Jobs – General-purpose transfer paper produces amazing images on both soft and rigid materials

- Reliable Performance – Backed by Epson world-class service and support1

- Compact, Clean Design – Ultra small,2 sleek, minimal design easily fits on a desktop or on its own with optional stand (sold separately)

- Easy Printing Right Out of the Box – Comes equipped with software optimized for dye-sublimation, including specialized drivers for both Mac and Windows

- Intuitive Operation – Large 4.3-inch LCD color touchscreen simplifies print tasks

- Flexible Connectivity – Easily connect to the printer via USB, Ethernet or integrated wireless

Availability

The SureColor F570 24-inch dye-sublimation printer is now available for $2,695 (MSRP) through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. The SureColor F570 offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday. The Epson SureColor F570 is designed to work exclusively with Epson ink.3 For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 See epson.com/support for details.

2 Product size excluding stand.

3 Epson strongly recommends the use of genuine ink to ensure optimal print quality and performance.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, and TFP are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. Mac is a trademark of Apple, Inc., registered in the in the U.S. and other countries. Windows is either a registered trademark or a trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-its-first-24-inch-desktop-dye-sublimation-printer-300943511.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.