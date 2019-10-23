Epson Introduces First SureColor S-Series Solvent Printers with Bulk Ink System

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINTING United, Epson Booth #5610) -- Epson today announced new 64-inch SureColor® S-Series solvent printers with a bulk ink system – the SureColor S60600L and the SureColor S80600L. Enhancing productivity while supporting a low total cost of ownership, the SureColor S60600L features a four-color bulk ink pack system and the SureColor S80600L features a 10-color bulk ink pack system, providing double the ink capacity of previous generations for a remarkably low ink cost per milliliter and minimized waste when compared to Epson cartridge systems. The new printers will be on display in Epson's booth (#5410 and #5610) at PRINTING United in Dallas, Tex. from Oct. 23-25, 2019.

"High print volume users are looking for lower running costs, without sacrificing on features and quality," said Matt McCausland, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America Inc. "Leveraging this new bulk ink system, we are able to provide double the ink capacity of the current SureColor S-Series solvent printer line, meaning lower ink costs, high ink efficiency and longer unattended print runs, while still maintaining the quality our customers have come to expect."

The SureColor S80600L is a premium print solution capable of hitting 98.2 percent PANTONE coverage.1 Both new models offer over 30 percent better ink efficiency than comparable latex solutions,2 and produce outstanding decals, labels, banners, and more at an incredible $0.165 per milliliter. With included ONYX® Thrive and industry-leading reliability, the SureColor S60600L and S80600L make it easy to meet the needs of high-production print environments. Additional features include:

Low Ink Costs – Just $0.165 per milliliter

– Just per milliliter Reduce Total Cost of Ownership – Bulk ink system doubles the ink capacity of previous generations for greater efficiency while PrecisionCore ® TFP ® printheads deliver incredible ink efficiency

– Bulk ink system doubles the ink capacity of previous generations for greater efficiency while PrecisionCore TFP printheads deliver incredible ink efficiency Enhance Productivity – State-of-the-art design delivers outstanding-quality prints at true production speeds; the SureColor S60800L produces prints at speeds of 550 square feet/hour 3

– State-of-the-art design delivers outstanding-quality prints at true production speeds; the SureColor S60800L produces prints at speeds of 550 square feet/hour Best-in-Class Image Quality 1 – SureColor S80600L achieves stunning prints on a variety of media with 10-color solvent ink including White and Metallic Silver

– SureColor S80600L achieves stunning prints on a variety of media with 10-color solvent ink including White and Metallic Silver Designed with Reliability in Mind – Durable design supports reliable print production in high-volume commercial environments

– Durable design supports reliable print production in high-volume commercial environments Incredible Value – Includes ONYX Thrive for streamlined workflow management

– Includes ONYX Thrive for streamlined workflow management Easy-to-Use – Features intuitive technology and included workflow software for fast, convenient printing

– Features intuitive technology and included workflow software for fast, convenient printing Reduce Plastic Waste – Ink pack system minimizes environmental waste when compared to traditional cartridge systems

Availability

The SureColor S60800L ($26,995 MSRP) and SureColor S80600L ($28,995 MSRP) will be available in November 2019 through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. The SureColor S-Series printers offer a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 98.2 percent coverage of PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated palette on adhesive vinyl media. PANTONE coverage may vary when printed under other conditions. 2 Ink efficiency based on independent third-party testing between HP Latex 570 and SureColor S60600L. Test prints produced at equal print pass modes, color profiles, and adhesive vinyl media. Ink usage determined using HP and Epson proprietary ink usage calculation tools and weighing of ink units before and after printing. 3 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, and TFP are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-first-surecolor-s-series-solvent-printers-with-bulk-ink-system-300943637.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.