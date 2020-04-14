+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 09:15:00

Epson Expands SureColor T-Series Line with New Models for Personal Workstations and Workgroup Technical Printing

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced three new SureColor® T-Series printers designed for entry and mid-level CAD production and general purpose wide-format graphics. For personal workspaces and home-based high-tech offices, the new SureColor T2170 24-inch desktop printer joins the current 24-inch SureColor T3170 and SureColor T3170x to deliver high-performance technical and graphic output at an incredible value. For small- to mid-sized workgroup settings, the new 24-inch SureColor T3475 and 36-inch SureColor T5475 replace the SureColor T3470 and SureColor T5470 and deliver powerful, precise printing and provide outstanding productivity, with new high-capacity 700mL cartridges.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.)

Using proven technology, the new SureColor T-Series printers deliver productive, easy-to-use solutions for home offices, personal workspaces and small-to-mid-sized workgroups. Leveraging an Epson PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead for fine lines and exceptional details, the new models are ideal for client-ready technical output and corporate graphics for industries such as architecture, construction, engineering, graphic design, and education.

"In today's on-demand culture, employees are seeking easy-to-use solutions that provide usability, and functionality to their home offices, personal workspaces, or shared office workspace," said Reed Hecht, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new SureColor T3475 and T5475 offer a new replacement ink cartridge capacity, up to 700mL, to allow more time between cartridge changes and low cost per mL verses our previous generation, and therefore increased productivity. By expanding the feature set and capabilities we aim to ensure there's an Epson solution for all small to mid-workgroup needs."

Touting blazing fast PrecisionCore MicroTFP printheads, the printers deliver output with outstanding clarity and commercial-grade reliability. The SureColor T2170 produces an A1/D-sized print in under 43 seconds1 and the SureColor T3475 and SureColor T5475 produce an A1/D-sized print in under 25 seconds.1 These new SureColor T-Series printers also feature UltraChrome® XD2 pigment ink which creates instant dry and durable output ideal for blueprints, line drawings and posters. Intuitive features include a 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen and integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct® connectivity2 for simple printing direct from smartphones and tablets3 virtually anywhere in the office. Additionally, the new SureColor T-Series printers integrate with compatible Epson document scanners4 to create scanned enlargements without a computer or special software.

Additional SureColor T-Series Printer Features

Features

SureColor
T2170

SureColor
T3475

SureColor
T5475

Maximum Output Width

24-inches

24-inches

36-inches

Desktop Design

 √

N/A

N/A

A1/D-sized print speeds

43 Seconds1

25 Seconds1

22 Seconds1

PrecisionCore MicroTFP

Printhead Technology

 √

Precision Droplet Control

Technology

Largest capacity Ink Cartridges

80mL black/ 50mL color

700mL black/ 700mL color

700mL black/ 700mL color

UltraChrome XD2 pigment ink

 √

Wireless2/Wi-Fi Direct2/

Smartphones3/tablets3 printing

Integrated Security

N/A

PC-Free Printing

N/A

Control Panel

4.3" color touchscreen

4.3" color touchscreen

4.3" color touchscreen

Integrated Compatible Epson Scanning Technology4

MSRP

$749

$2,295

$2,995

Availability

The new SureColor T2170 ($749 MSRP), SureColor T3475 ($2,295 MSRP) and SureColor T5475 ($2,995 MSRP) will be available in May through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. All models offer a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday. All models are designed to work exclusively with Epson ink.* For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

* These products use only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect.

4 Epson compatible scanners include the DS-530, DS-7500, DS-7000

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-expands-surecolor-t-series-line-with-new-models-for-personal-workstations-and-workgroup-technical-printing-301039837.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 407.80
2.13 %
Roche Hldg G 313.65
1.60 %
Givaudan 3'120.00
1.60 %
Swiss Re 79.24
1.43 %
LafargeHolcim 38.15
1.33 %
Swisscom 520.60
0.70 %
Novartis 82.29
0.21 %
ABB 17.63
0.17 %
Alcon 50.78
-0.04 %
UBS Group 9.67
-0.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktursorgen belasten asiatische Börsen: Nikkei und Shanghai Composite mit Verlusten
SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street schloss am Ostermontag leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB