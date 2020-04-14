Epson Expands SureColor T-Series Line with New Models for Personal Workstations and Workgroup Technical Printing

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced three new SureColor® T-Series printers designed for entry and mid-level CAD production and general purpose wide-format graphics. For personal workspaces and home-based high-tech offices, the new SureColor T2170 24-inch desktop printer joins the current 24-inch SureColor T3170 and SureColor T3170x to deliver high-performance technical and graphic output at an incredible value. For small- to mid-sized workgroup settings, the new 24-inch SureColor T3475 and 36-inch SureColor T5475 replace the SureColor T3470 and SureColor T5470 and deliver powerful, precise printing and provide outstanding productivity, with new high-capacity 700mL cartridges.

Using proven technology, the new SureColor T-Series printers deliver productive, easy-to-use solutions for home offices, personal workspaces and small-to-mid-sized workgroups. Leveraging an Epson PrecisionCore® MicroTFP printhead for fine lines and exceptional details, the new models are ideal for client-ready technical output and corporate graphics for industries such as architecture, construction, engineering, graphic design, and education.

"In today's on-demand culture, employees are seeking easy-to-use solutions that provide usability, and functionality to their home offices, personal workspaces, or shared office workspace," said Reed Hecht, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new SureColor T3475 and T5475 offer a new replacement ink cartridge capacity, up to 700mL, to allow more time between cartridge changes and low cost per mL verses our previous generation, and therefore increased productivity. By expanding the feature set and capabilities we aim to ensure there's an Epson solution for all small to mid-workgroup needs."

Touting blazing fast PrecisionCore MicroTFP printheads, the printers deliver output with outstanding clarity and commercial-grade reliability. The SureColor T2170 produces an A1/D-sized print in under 43 seconds1 and the SureColor T3475 and SureColor T5475 produce an A1/D-sized print in under 25 seconds.1 These new SureColor T-Series printers also feature UltraChrome® XD2 pigment ink which creates instant dry and durable output ideal for blueprints, line drawings and posters. Intuitive features include a 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen and integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct® connectivity2 for simple printing direct from smartphones and tablets3 virtually anywhere in the office. Additionally, the new SureColor T-Series printers integrate with compatible Epson document scanners4 to create scanned enlargements without a computer or special software.

Additional SureColor T-Series Printer Features

Features SureColor

T2170 SureColor

T3475 SureColor

T5475 Maximum Output Width 24-inches 24-inches 36-inches Desktop Design √ N/A N/A A1/D-sized print speeds 43 Seconds1 25 Seconds1 22 Seconds1 PrecisionCore MicroTFP Printhead Technology √ √ √ Precision Droplet Control Technology √ √ √ Largest capacity Ink Cartridges 80mL black/ 50mL color 700mL black/ 700mL color 700mL black/ 700mL color UltraChrome XD2 pigment ink √ √ √ Wireless2/Wi-Fi Direct2/ Smartphones3/tablets3 printing √ √ √ Integrated Security N/A √ √ PC-Free Printing N/A √ √ Control Panel 4.3" color touchscreen 4.3" color touchscreen 4.3" color touchscreen Integrated Compatible Epson Scanning Technology4 √ √ √ MSRP $749 $2,295 $2,995

Availability

The new SureColor T2170 ($749 MSRP), SureColor T3475 ($2,295 MSRP) and SureColor T5475 ($2,995 MSRP) will be available in May through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers. All models offer a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday. All models are designed to work exclusively with Epson ink.* For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook ( facebook.com/Epson ), Twitter ( twitter.com/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube ( youtube.com/EpsonAmerica ), and Instagram ( instagram.com/EpsonAmerica ).

* These products use only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect.

4 Epson compatible scanners include the DS-530, DS-7500, DS-7000

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor, TFP and UltraChrome are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2020 Epson America, Inc.

