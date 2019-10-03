Epson Announces SureColor T3170x - High-Speed, Easy-to-Use, Compact Printing Solution with Refillable Ink Tanks

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (PRINT19, Epson Booth #1227) – Epson today announced the Epson SureColor® T3170x 24-inch wide-format wireless printer. Engineered to enhance workflow, the new model in the SureColor T-Series product line offers cartridge-free printing in a clean, space-saving design. The new, easy-to-fill, refillable ink tanks eliminate time spent purchasing and changing ink cartridges. Ideal for low-cost POP and education posters, as well as blueprints and line drawings up to 24 inches, the SureColor T3170x produces accurate, A1/D-size prints in 34 seconds.1 The SureColor T3170x will be shown at PRINT19, Oct. 3-5 in Chicago, Ill. in Epson's booth, #1227.

"This SureColor T3170x joins the popular T-Series line that delivers powerful printing solutions for many industries, including architecture, engineering, construction, creative professionals, and graphic design," said Matt Kochanowski, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "The new refillable ink tank design provides greater flexibility and productivity for workgroups – taking away the worry of changing ink cartridges and lowering running costs – while also delivering the advanced features and space-saving design our customers expect."

The SureColor T3170x leverages an Epson PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead with Precision Droplet Control to produce output with crisp lines and outstanding clarity. Whether printing from a roll or the Auto Sheet Feeder, the 4.3-inch color LCD touchscreen makes tasks simple and intuitive, and integrated wireless and Wi-Fi Direct® connectivity,2 allows users to easily print from virtually anywhere in the office using a tablet or smartphone.3 Additional product features include:

Cartridge-free printing – High-capacity ink bottles with auto-stop for easy, mess-free filling

– High-capacity ink bottles with auto-stop for easy, mess-free filling Ultra-fast print speeds – A1/D-size prints in as fast as 34 seconds 1

– A1/D-size prints in as fast as 34 seconds Low running costs – Ink included in the box can print a substantial number of posters or technical drawings

– Ink included in the box can print a substantial number of posters or technical drawings Easy to operate – Large, intuitive 4.3-inch color LCD screen simplifies print tasks

– Large, intuitive 4.3-inch color LCD screen simplifies print tasks Compact, clean design – Ultra-small footprint, 4 and sleek, minimal design enhances workspaces; easily fits on a desktop or on its own with optional stand, sold separately

– Ultra-small footprint, and sleek, minimal design enhances workspaces; easily fits on a desktop or on its own with optional stand, sold separately Print from virtually anywhere in the office – Easily print from tablets, smartphones 3 and more with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing 2

– Easily print from tablets, smartphones and more with integrated wireless plus router-free Wi-Fi Direct printing Outstanding image quality – PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity, plus commercial-grade reliability with Nozzle Verification Technology

– PrecisionCore MicroTFP printhead with Precision Droplet Control for outstanding clarity, plus commercial-grade reliability with Nozzle Verification Technology Versatile media handling – Accommodates rolls up to 24-inch wide and sheets up to 11"x17" through the auto sheet feeder

– Accommodates rolls up to 24-inch wide and sheets up to 11"x17" through the auto sheet feeder Precise, sharp details – Print posters, blueprints, line drawings, and more up to 2400 dpi

– Print posters, blueprints, line drawings, and more up to 2400 dpi Easy setup – Get up and running out of the box in as quickly as 30 minutes

Availability

The SureColor T3170x 24-inch wireless printer will be available through authorized Epson Professional Imaging resellers in December 2019. The SureColor T3170x offers a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday. The Epson SureColor T3170x is designed to work exclusively with Epson ink.5 For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to range and type of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

3 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

4 Product size excluding stand.

5 Epson strongly recommends the use of genuine ink to ensure optimal print quality and performance.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, SureColor and TFP are registered trademarks, Epson Connect is a trademark, and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred is a servicemark of Epson America, Inc. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

