SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’433 0.8%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0860 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’875 -1.8%  Bitcoin 24’008 2.9%  Dollar 0.8896 -0.1%  Öl 50.9 -0.8% 
28.12.2020 20:37:00

EPRI Selected for Three U.S. Department of Energy Awards for Advancing Energy Storage

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will lead three projects for advanced, bulk energy storage following selection by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for awards totaling $600,000. The projects will study innovative, non-battery solutions to bulk energy storage that are integrated with fossil assets, supporting a cleaner integrated energy network.

Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) (PRNewsfoto/EPRI)

Large-scale energy storage options are key to increasing the amount of variable renewable energy on the grid, while also helping to reduce carbon emissions and maintain the availability of reliable and flexible power.

"Investing in research and development to improve energy storage is critical at this moment in time," said Neva Espinoza, EPRI Vice President for Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources. "Innovations in energy storage, along with advancements in alternative low-carbon fuels, will contribute to a grid that is both reliable and resilient. This is essential to reaching a cleaner energy future."

The projects will evaluate opportunities for deployment of thermal energy storage using liquid salt, sand, and crushed rock to capture heat from fossil generation units and store that energy during periods of low power prices. When prices increase, the energy storage system can produce power to supplement the fossil unit, creating peaking opportunities without putting additional stress on the system from ramping up and down.

The three EPRI-led projects will explore:

  • A pilot-scale liquid salt combined-cycle unit. The study will develop a design for the system to be integrated into a natural gas power plant and evaluate its costs and performance to potentially advance it closer to commercial deployment.
  • Sand thermal energy storage. The project will perform a feasibility study for integrating this storage technology into a coal power plant and to explore how this technology can work in conjunction with any fossil source, as well as nuclear, solar thermal, and electrical heating from renewables.
  • Crushed rock as a cost-effective medium. The project will perform a feasibility study for the integration of a pilot-scale crushed rock thermal energy storage system with a natural gas power plant. The pilot represents a next-to-last demonstration before the technology can be commercially ready.

EPRI is collaborating with nine industry organizations to lead these studies, three of which are major U.S. power generators providing potential host sites for the design assessments.

About EPRI
The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery, and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety, and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

Contact:
Tim Leljedal
(980) 229-5964
tleljedal@epri.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epri-selected-for-three-us-department-of-energy-awards-for-advancing-energy-storage-301198745.html

SOURCE Electric Power Research Institute

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 80.87
2.93 %
Lonza Grp 567.00
2.35 %
Nestle 103.58
2.31 %
ABB 24.93
2.21 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’036.50
2.17 %
Givaudan 3’717.00
0.95 %
The Swatch Grp 240.10
0.88 %
LafargeHolcim 48.38
0.69 %
SGS 2’660.00
0.64 %
UBS Group 12.54
0.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
08:21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Rekordrally hält an: Bitcoin schafft es zwischenzeitlich über 28'000 US-Dollar
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Kryptowährungen gewinnen an Bedeutung: Bitcoin könnte laut Experte US-Dollar als Reservewährung ablösen
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street zieht an -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester
An den US-Börsen werden nach den Weihnachtsfeiertagen Gewinne - und neue Rekordstände - beobachtet. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag kräftig zu. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit