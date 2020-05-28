Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
EPRI, E.DSO Bring Together Leading U.S. and European Electric Utilities Addressing COVID-19 Challenges and Path Forward

PALO ALTO, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and European Distribution System Operators (E.DSO) convened more than 250 European, U.S., and other international electric grid company leaders in panel-led discussions of experiences related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and long-term recovery strategies during a joint webcast on May 27. Discussions focused on lessons learned and mitigations implemented, and potential system investments and research to enable a smarter, safer, and cleaner electric grid as a critical component of a more sustainable society.

Panel members were João Torres, CEO of EDP Distribuição; Okko Ziegler, Head of Market Studies, Global Infrastructure and Networks, ENEL Group; Chris Kelly, COO of National Grid U.S. Electric; and Terry Donnelly, President and COO of Commonwealth Edison. 

"The electric industry has reliably met customers' energy needs at a time of unprecedented global challenges, due in large part to its commitment to share best practices and to open collaboration," said EPRI Vice President of Integrated Grid and Energy Systems Daniel Brooks. "This webcast connected industry leaders across continents to learn about how others are addressing shared challenges during the pandemic, and together prepare for the future."

"The global storyline of DSO has changed during this emergency. They have proven, especially in Europe, to be highly reliable, with excellent common security and safety standards, granting everybody active sockets and burning lamps. Still, the system has to be kept that way and further improved — anyway," said Christian Buchel, E.DSO Chairman and Enedis Director Clients, Territories and Europe.

This panel discussion builds on a previous E.DSO webinar outlining approaches for dealing with COVID-19 and addressing opportunities in the green recovery.

For more information about EPRI's COVID-19 response and research, please visit its COVID-19 information page.

About E.DSO
E.DSO, the European Distribution System Operators' Association, is the key-interface between Europe's DSOs and the European institutions, and promotes the development and large-scale testing of smart grid technologies in real-life situations, new market designs and regulation. E.DSO gathers 41 leading electricity distribution system operators (DSOs) in 24 countries, including 2 national associations, cooperating to ensure the reliability of Europe's electricity supply for consumers and enabling their active participation in our energy system. How? By shaping smarter grids for your future.

About EPRI
The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dublin, Ireland; and Lenox, Mass.

Contact info
Donald Cutler
EPRI
dcutler@epri.com
650.847.8077

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138615/EPRI_Logo.jpg

