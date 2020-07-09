|
EPR Properties Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for August 6, 2020
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed via the Webcasts page in the Investor Center on the Company’s website located at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts. To access the call, audio only, dial (866) 587-2930 and when prompted, provide the passcode 8734836.
You may watch a replay of the webcast by visiting the Webcasts page at http://investors.eprkc.com/webcasts.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have over $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005948/en/
