EPR Properties Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total revenue was $175.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $202.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. Total revenue for the second quarter in 2018 included a $45.9 million prepayment fee relating to a recreation segment mortgage note.

Net income available to common shareholders was $60.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $85.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2018.

Funds From Operations (FFO) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2019 was $93.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, compared to $139.0 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2018.

FFO as adjusted (FFOAA) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2019 was $105.2 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, compared to $141.8 million, or $1.87 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2018.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total revenue was $340.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $357.8 million for the same period in 2018. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included a $45.9 million prepayment fee relating to a recreation segment mortgage note.

Net income available to common shareholders was $119.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $109.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

FFO (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $186.5 million, or $2.45 per diluted common share, compared to $200.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

FFOAA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $207.8 million, or $2.72 per diluted common share, compared to $235.8 million, or $3.12 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.

"This was a very productive quarter for EPR. Not only is deal velocity increasing, but the credit profile of our asset base has significantly strengthened,” commented Greg Silvers, President and CEO. "Furthermore, the market’s support of our experiential strategy has allowed us to issue all the equity needed to fund our upsized investment spending guidance, while also de-leveraging our balance sheet. As a result, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of increasing interest in experiential assets and the opportunities presented.”

Portfolio Update

The Company's investment portfolio (excluding property under development) consisted of the following at June 30, 2019:

The Entertainment segment included investments in 176 megaplex theatre properties, seven entertainment retail centers (which include seven additional megaplex theatre properties) and 12 other entertainment properties. The Company’s portfolio of owned entertainment properties consisted of 14.7 million square feet and was 99% leased, including megaplex theatres that were 100% leased.

The Recreation segment included investments in 12 ski areas, 23 attractions, 35 golf entertainment complexes and 13 other recreation properties. The Company’s portfolio of owned recreation properties was 100% leased.

The Education segment included investments in 51 public charter schools, 71 early education centers and 16 private schools. The Company’s portfolio of owned education properties consisted of 4.3 million square feet and was 98% leased.

The Other segment consisted primarily of the land under ground lease and land held for development related to the Resorts World Catskills project in Sullivan County, New York.

The Company's combined owned portfolio consisted of 23.3 million square feet and was 99% leased. As of June 30, 2019, the Company also had a total of $80.7 million invested in property under development.

Vail Resorts Acquisition of Peak Resorts

On July 22, 2019, two of the Company's ski customers announced that one of them, Vail Resorts Inc., would acquire the other, Peak Resorts Inc. The Company currently has ski investments in Vail’s NorthStar California Resort and eight Peak properties located in four states. The Company expects to continue holding these investments with no structural changes. If the transaction had been consummated at June 30, 2019, Vail would have been one of the Company's top five customers by revenue during the second quarter.

Investment Update

The Company's investment spending for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $391.9 million (bringing the year-to-date investment spending to $566.5 million), and included investments in each of its operating segments:

Entertainment investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $311.6 million, including spending on the acquisition of 19 megaplex theatres totaling $284.5 million, and build-to-suit development and redevelopment of megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers and other entertainment properties.

Recreation investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $56.8 million, including spending on the acquisition of two attractions totaling $24.0 million, and build-to-suit development of golf entertainment complexes and attractions.

Education investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $23.5 million, including spending on the acquisition of one early education center totaling $2.6 million, and build-to-suit development and redevelopment of public charter schools, early education centers and private schools.

Capital Recycling

During the second quarter of 2019, pursuant to tenant purchase options, the Company completed the sale of four public charter schools for net proceeds totaling $46.7 million and recognized a combined gain on sale of $8.2 million. In addition, the Company completed the sale of one other public charter school and one land parcel for net proceeds totaling $11.5 million and recognized a combined gain on sale of $1.6 million.

Disposition proceeds totaled $95.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. There were no mortgage payoffs during the second quarter.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2019, the Company received repayment in full on its mortgage notes receivable totaling $189.7 million associated with the Schlitterbahn waterparks.

Balance Sheet Update

The Company had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 5.8x at June 30, 2019. The repayment in full of the $189.7 million Schlitterbahn mortgage notes received after quarter-end, which was applied to reduce the outstanding amount on the Company's line of credit, reduced this ratio to within management's normal expected range. The Company had $6.9 million of unrestricted cash on hand and a $240.0 million outstanding balance under its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at June 30, 2019.

During the quarter, the Company issued 2.0 million common shares under its Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Share Purchase Plan (DSPP) for net proceeds of $157.6 million bringing the year to date issuances under this plan to 3.1 million common shares for net proceeds of $236.6 million.

Dividend Information

The Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during the second quarter of 2019 totaling $1.125 per common share. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of 4.2% over the prior year, and is the Company's ninth consecutive year with a significant annual dividend increase.

The Company also declared second quarter cash dividends of $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares, $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares and $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares.

2019 Guidance

The Company's updated 2019 guidance for net income per diluted share is $2.99 to $3.15. The Company is narrowing its guidance for 2019 FFO as adjusted per diluted share to a range of $5.32 to $5.48 from a range of $5.30 to $5.50 and increasing its 2019 investment spending guidance to a range of $700.0 million to $850.0 million from a range of $600.0 million to $800.0 million. The Company is confirming its 2019 expected disposition proceeds range of $300.0 million to $400.0 million.

FFO as adjusted guidance for 2019 is based on FFO per diluted share of $4.92 to $5.05 adjusted for estimated transaction costs, termination fees related to public charter schools, deferred income tax benefit and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution. FFO per diluted share is based on a net income per diluted share range of $2.99 to $3.15 less estimated gain on sale of real estate of a range of $0.30 to $0.33 and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution of $0.04, plus estimated real estate depreciation of $2.24 and allocated share of joint venture depreciation of $0.03 (in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO).

Quarterly Supplemental

The Company's supplemental information package for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 is available on the Company's website at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.

EPR Properties Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Rental revenue $ 157,330 $ 137,019 $ 308,053 $ 269,943 Other income 5,726 646 6,070 1,276 Mortgage and other financing income 12,642 65,202 26,117 86,616 Total revenue 175,698 202,867 340,240 357,835 Property operating expense 14,771 7,334 30,564 14,898 Other expense 8,091 — 8,091 — General and administrative expense 12,230 12,976 24,360 25,300 Litigation settlement expense — 2,090 — 2,090 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff — 15 — 31,958 Interest expense, net 36,278 34,079 70,104 68,416 Transaction costs 6,923 405 12,046 1,014 Impairment charges — 16,548 — 16,548 Depreciation and amortization 42,355 37,582 82,098 75,266 Income before equity in income (loss) from joint ventures and other items 55,050 91,838 112,977 122,345 Equity in income (loss) from joint ventures 470 (88 ) 959 (37 ) Gain on sale of real estate 9,774 473 16,102 473 Income before income taxes 65,294 92,223 130,038 122,781 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,300 (642 ) 1,905 (1,662 ) Net income 66,594 91,581 131,943 121,119 Preferred dividend requirements (6,034 ) (6,036 ) (12,068 ) (12,072 ) Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 60,560 $ 85,545 $ 119,875 $ 109,047 Per share data attributable to EPR Properties common shareholders: Basic earnings per share data: Net income available to common shareholders $ 0.80 $ 1.15 $ 1.59 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share data: Net income available to common shareholders $ 0.79 $ 1.15 $ 1.59 $ 1.47 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 76,164 74,329 75,426 74,238 Diluted 76,199 74,365 75,467 74,273

EPR Properties Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $954,806 and $883,174 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively $ 5,598,246 $ 5,024,057 Land held for development 28,080 34,177 Property under development 80,695 287,546 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220,758 — Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable 550,131 517,467 Investment in direct financing leases, net 20,675 20,558 Investment in joint ventures 35,658 34,486 Cash and cash equivalents 6,927 5,872 Restricted cash 5,010 12,635 Accounts receivable 108,433 98,369 Other assets 92,042 96,223 Total assets $ 6,746,655 $ 6,131,390 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 126,015 $ 168,463 Operating lease liabilities 245,372 — Dividends payable 35,118 32,799 Unearned rents and interest 78,629 79,051 Debt 3,216,623 2,986,054 Total liabilities 3,701,757 3,266,367 Total equity $ 3,044,898 $ 2,865,023 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,746,655 $ 6,131,390

EPR Properties Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FFO: (A) Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 60,560 $ 85,545 $ 119,875 $ 109,047 Gain on sale of real estate (9,774 ) (473 ) (16,102 ) (473 ) Impairment of real estate investments — 16,548 — 16,548 Real estate depreciation and amortization 42,098 37,359 81,612 74,823 Allocated share of joint venture depreciation 554 58 1,109 116 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,438 $ 139,037 $ 186,494 $ 200,061 FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,438 $ 139,037 $ 186,494 $ 200,061 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,939 1,940 3,878 3,880 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 — 3,878 — Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 97,316 $ 140,977 $ 194,250 $ 203,941 FFOAA: (A) FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 93,438 $ 139,037 $ 186,494 $ 200,061 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff — 15 — 31,958 Transaction costs 6,923 405 12,046 1,014 Litigation settlement expense — 2,090 — 2,090 Termination fee included in gain on sale 6,533 — 11,534 — Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,675 ) 235 (2,284 ) 663 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 105,219 $ 141,782 $ 207,790 $ 235,786 FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 105,219 $ 141,782 $ 207,790 $ 235,786 Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares 1,939 1,940 3,878 3,880 Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares 1,939 1,939 3,878 3,878 Diluted FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties $ 109,097 $ 145,661 $ 215,546 $ 243,544 FFO per common share: Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.87 $ 2.47 $ 2.69 Diluted 1.22 1.84 2.45 2.67 FFOAA per common share: Basic $ 1.38 $ 1.91 $ 2.75 $ 3.18 Diluted 1.36 1.87 2.72 3.12 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 76,164 74,329 75,426 74,238 Diluted 76,199 74,365 75,467 74,273 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS 76,199 74,365 75,467 74,273 Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares 2,158 2,110 2,151 2,104 Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C 78,357 76,475 77,618 76,377 Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares 1,628 1,604 1,625 1,601 Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E 79,985 78,079 79,243 77,978 Other financial information: Straight-lined rental revenue $ 3,223 $ 2,060 $ 5,637 $ 3,934 Dividends per common share $ 1.125 $ 1.080 $ 2.250 $ 2.160

(A) NAREIT developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP and management provides FFO herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO is a widely used measure of the operating performance of real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition. In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFO as adjusted (FFOAA). Management believes it is useful to provide FFOAA as a supplemental measure to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share. FFOAA is FFO plus costs (gain) associated with loan refinancing or payoff, transaction costs, severance expense, litigation settlement expense, preferred share redemption costs, termination fees associated with tenants' exercises of education properties buy-out options, impairment of direct financing lease (allowance for lease loss portion) and provision for loan losses, and by subtracting gain on early extinguishment of debt, gain on insurance recovery and deferred tax benefit (expense). FFO and FFOAA are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO and FFOAA do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations, cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO or FFOAA the same way so comparisons of each of these non-GAAP measures with other REITs may not be meaningful.

The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO and FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Therefore, the additional 2.2 million common shares and 1.6 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO per share and diluted FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO and FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Therefore, the additional 2.1 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO per share and diluted FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

The conversion of the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would not be dilutive to FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Therefore, the additional 1.6 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are not included in the calculation of diluted FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The conversion of the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Therefore, the additional 1.6 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to evaluate its capital structure and the magnitude of its debt against its operating performance. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. In addition, financial institutions use versions of this ratio in connection with debt agreements to set pricing and covenant limitations. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of debt and net income (both reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure) are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands):

June 30, 2019 2018 Net Debt: (B) Debt $ 3,216,623 $ 2,983,975 Deferred financing costs, net 31,957 36,020 Cash and cash equivalents (6,927 ) (3,017 ) Net Debt $ 3,241,653 $ 3,016,978 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 66,594 $ 91,581 Interest expense, net 36,278 34,079 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,300 ) 642 Depreciation and amortization 42,355 37,582 Gain on sale of real estate (9,774 ) (473 ) Impairment of real estate investments — 16,548 Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff — 15 Equity in (income) loss from joint ventures (470 ) 88 EBITDAre (for the quarter) (C) $ 133,683 $ 180,062 Litigation settlement expense — 2,090 Transaction costs 6,923 405 Prepayment fees — (47,293 ) Adjusted EBITDA (for the quarter) $ 140,606 $ 135,264 Adjusted EBITDA (1) (D) $ 562,424 $ 541,056 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 5.8 5.6 (1) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is multiplied by four to calculate an annual amount.

(B) Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. (C) NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs (gain) associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure as it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. EBITDAre does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and is not to be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. (D) Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and that it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDAre (defined above) excluding gain on insurance recovery, severance expense, litigation settlement expense, impairment of direct financing lease (allowance for lease loss portion), the provision for loan losses, transaction costs and prepayment fees, and which is then multiplied by four to get an annual amount. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income for the purpose of evaluating the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $7.3 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

With the exception of historical information, certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), such as those pertaining to our acquisition or disposition of properties, our capital resources, future expenditures for development projects, expected dividend payments, and our results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of actual events. There is no assurance the events or circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as "will be,” "intend,” "continue,” "believe,” "may,” "expect,” "hope,” "anticipate,” "goal,” "forecast,” "pipeline,” "estimates,” "offers,” "plans,” "would” or other similar expressions or other comparable terms or discussions of strategy, plans or intentions contained or incorporated by reference herein. While references to commitments for investment spending are based on present commitments and agreements of the Company, we cannot provide assurance that these transactions will be completed on satisfactory terms. In addition, references to our budgeted amounts and guidance are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily are dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise. These forward-looking statements represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Many of the factors that will determine these items are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of these factors see "Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or the date of any document incorporated by reference herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005884/en/