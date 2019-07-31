|
31.07.2019 22:15:00
EPR Properties Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG / SAP SE / Siemens AG
|48927248
|59.00 %
|7.50 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Facebook Inc. / Microsoft Corp.
|48927247
|55.00 %
|7.30 %
|Citigroup Inc. / JPMorgan Chase & Co. / Wells Fargo & Co.
|48927249
|69.00 %
|7.30 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
- Total revenue was $175.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $202.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. Total revenue for the second quarter in 2018 included a $45.9 million prepayment fee relating to a recreation segment mortgage note.
- Net income available to common shareholders was $60.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $85.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2018.
- Funds From Operations (FFO) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2019 was $93.4 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, compared to $139.0 million, or $1.84 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2018.
- FFO as adjusted (FFOAA) (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter of 2019 was $105.2 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, compared to $141.8 million, or $1.87 per diluted common share, for the same quarter in 2018.
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
- Total revenue was $340.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $357.8 million for the same period in 2018. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included a $45.9 million prepayment fee relating to a recreation segment mortgage note.
- Net income available to common shareholders was $119.9 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $109.0 million, or $1.47 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
- FFO (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $186.5 million, or $2.45 per diluted common share, compared to $200.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
- FFOAA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $207.8 million, or $2.72 per diluted common share, compared to $235.8 million, or $3.12 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2018.
"This was a very productive quarter for EPR. Not only is deal velocity increasing, but the credit profile of our asset base has significantly strengthened,” commented Greg Silvers, President and CEO. "Furthermore, the market’s support of our experiential strategy has allowed us to issue all the equity needed to fund our upsized investment spending guidance, while also de-leveraging our balance sheet. As a result, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of increasing interest in experiential assets and the opportunities presented.”
Portfolio Update
The Company's investment portfolio (excluding property under development) consisted of the following at June 30, 2019:
- The Entertainment segment included investments in 176 megaplex theatre properties, seven entertainment retail centers (which include seven additional megaplex theatre properties) and 12 other entertainment properties. The Company’s portfolio of owned entertainment properties consisted of 14.7 million square feet and was 99% leased, including megaplex theatres that were 100% leased.
- The Recreation segment included investments in 12 ski areas, 23 attractions, 35 golf entertainment complexes and 13 other recreation properties. The Company’s portfolio of owned recreation properties was 100% leased.
- The Education segment included investments in 51 public charter schools, 71 early education centers and 16 private schools. The Company’s portfolio of owned education properties consisted of 4.3 million square feet and was 98% leased.
- The Other segment consisted primarily of the land under ground lease and land held for development related to the Resorts World Catskills project in Sullivan County, New York.
The Company's combined owned portfolio consisted of 23.3 million square feet and was 99% leased. As of June 30, 2019, the Company also had a total of $80.7 million invested in property under development.
Vail Resorts Acquisition of Peak Resorts
On July 22, 2019, two of the Company's ski customers announced that one of them, Vail Resorts Inc., would acquire the other, Peak Resorts Inc. The Company currently has ski investments in Vail’s NorthStar California Resort and eight Peak properties located in four states. The Company expects to continue holding these investments with no structural changes. If the transaction had been consummated at June 30, 2019, Vail would have been one of the Company's top five customers by revenue during the second quarter.
Investment Update
The Company's investment spending for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $391.9 million (bringing the year-to-date investment spending to $566.5 million), and included investments in each of its operating segments:
- Entertainment investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $311.6 million, including spending on the acquisition of 19 megaplex theatres totaling $284.5 million, and build-to-suit development and redevelopment of megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers and other entertainment properties.
- Recreation investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $56.8 million, including spending on the acquisition of two attractions totaling $24.0 million, and build-to-suit development of golf entertainment complexes and attractions.
- Education investment spending during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $23.5 million, including spending on the acquisition of one early education center totaling $2.6 million, and build-to-suit development and redevelopment of public charter schools, early education centers and private schools.
Capital Recycling
During the second quarter of 2019, pursuant to tenant purchase options, the Company completed the sale of four public charter schools for net proceeds totaling $46.7 million and recognized a combined gain on sale of $8.2 million. In addition, the Company completed the sale of one other public charter school and one land parcel for net proceeds totaling $11.5 million and recognized a combined gain on sale of $1.6 million.
Disposition proceeds totaled $95.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. There were no mortgage payoffs during the second quarter.
Subsequent to quarter end, on July 1, 2019, the Company received repayment in full on its mortgage notes receivable totaling $189.7 million associated with the Schlitterbahn waterparks.
Balance Sheet Update
The Company had a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 5.8x at June 30, 2019. The repayment in full of the $189.7 million Schlitterbahn mortgage notes received after quarter-end, which was applied to reduce the outstanding amount on the Company's line of credit, reduced this ratio to within management's normal expected range. The Company had $6.9 million of unrestricted cash on hand and a $240.0 million outstanding balance under its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at June 30, 2019.
During the quarter, the Company issued 2.0 million common shares under its Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Share Purchase Plan (DSPP) for net proceeds of $157.6 million bringing the year to date issuances under this plan to 3.1 million common shares for net proceeds of $236.6 million.
Dividend Information
The Company declared regular monthly cash dividends during the second quarter of 2019 totaling $1.125 per common share. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $4.50 per common share, an increase of 4.2% over the prior year, and is the Company's ninth consecutive year with a significant annual dividend increase.
The Company also declared second quarter cash dividends of $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares, $0.5625 per share on its 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares and $0.359375 per share on its 5.75% Series G cumulative redeemable preferred shares.
2019 Guidance
The Company's updated 2019 guidance for net income per diluted share is $2.99 to $3.15. The Company is narrowing its guidance for 2019 FFO as adjusted per diluted share to a range of $5.32 to $5.48 from a range of $5.30 to $5.50 and increasing its 2019 investment spending guidance to a range of $700.0 million to $850.0 million from a range of $600.0 million to $800.0 million. The Company is confirming its 2019 expected disposition proceeds range of $300.0 million to $400.0 million.
FFO as adjusted guidance for 2019 is based on FFO per diluted share of $4.92 to $5.05 adjusted for estimated transaction costs, termination fees related to public charter schools, deferred income tax benefit and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution. FFO per diluted share is based on a net income per diluted share range of $2.99 to $3.15 less estimated gain on sale of real estate of a range of $0.30 to $0.33 and the impact of Series C and Series E dilution of $0.04, plus estimated real estate depreciation of $2.24 and allocated share of joint venture depreciation of $0.03 (in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO).
Quarterly Supplemental
The Company's supplemental information package for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 is available on the Company's website at http://investors.eprkc.com/earnings-supplementals.
|
EPR Properties
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Rental revenue
|
$
|
|
157,330
|
|
|
$
|
|
137,019
|
|
|
$
|
|
308,053
|
|
|
$
|
|
269,943
|
|
Other income
|
|
5,726
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
6,070
|
|
|
|
1,276
|
|
Mortgage and other financing income
|
|
12,642
|
|
|
|
65,202
|
|
|
|
26,117
|
|
|
|
86,616
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
175,698
|
|
|
|
202,867
|
|
|
|
340,240
|
|
|
|
357,835
|
|
Property operating expense
|
|
14,771
|
|
|
|
7,334
|
|
|
|
30,564
|
|
|
|
14,898
|
|
Other expense
|
|
8,091
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,091
|
|
|
—
|
|
General and administrative expense
|
|
12,230
|
|
|
|
12,976
|
|
|
|
24,360
|
|
|
|
25,300
|
|
Litigation settlement expense
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff
|
—
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31,958
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
36,278
|
|
|
|
34,079
|
|
|
|
70,104
|
|
|
|
68,416
|
|
Transaction costs
|
|
6,923
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
12,046
|
|
|
|
1,014
|
|
Impairment charges
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,548
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,548
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
42,355
|
|
|
|
37,582
|
|
|
|
82,098
|
|
|
|
75,266
|
|
Income before equity in income (loss) from joint ventures and other items
|
|
55,050
|
|
|
|
91,838
|
|
|
|
112,977
|
|
|
|
122,345
|
|
Equity in income (loss) from joint ventures
|
|
470
|
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
|
959
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
|
9,774
|
|
|
|
473
|
|
|
|
16,102
|
|
|
|
473
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
65,294
|
|
|
|
92,223
|
|
|
|
130,038
|
|
|
|
122,781
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
1,300
|
|
|
|
(642
|
)
|
|
|
1,905
|
|
|
|
(1,662
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
66,594
|
|
|
|
91,581
|
|
|
|
131,943
|
|
|
|
121,119
|
|
Preferred dividend requirements
|
|
(6,034
|
)
|
|
|
(6,036
|
)
|
|
|
(12,068
|
)
|
|
|
(12,072
|
)
|
Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
|
60,560
|
|
|
$
|
|
85,545
|
|
|
$
|
|
119,875
|
|
|
$
|
|
109,047
|
|
Per share data attributable to EPR Properties common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.47
|
|
Diluted earnings per share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
|
0.79
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.15
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.59
|
|
|
$
|
|
1.47
|
|
Shares used for computation (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
76,164
|
|
|
|
74,329
|
|
|
|
75,426
|
|
|
|
74,238
|
|
Diluted
|
|
76,199
|
|
|
|
74,365
|
|
|
|
75,467
|
|
|
|
74,273
|
|
EPR Properties
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $954,806 and $883,174 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
$
|
|
5,598,246
|
|
|
$
|
|
5,024,057
|
|
Land held for development
|
|
28,080
|
|
|
|
34,177
|
|
Property under development
|
|
80,695
|
|
|
|
287,546
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
220,758
|
|
|
—
|
|
Mortgage notes and related accrued interest receivable
|
|
550,131
|
|
|
|
517,467
|
|
Investment in direct financing leases, net
|
|
20,675
|
|
|
|
20,558
|
|
Investment in joint ventures
|
|
35,658
|
|
|
|
34,486
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
6,927
|
|
|
|
5,872
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
5,010
|
|
|
|
12,635
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
108,433
|
|
|
|
98,369
|
|
Other assets
|
|
92,042
|
|
|
|
96,223
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
|
6,746,655
|
|
|
$
|
|
6,131,390
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
|
126,015
|
|
|
$
|
|
168,463
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
245,372
|
|
|
—
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
35,118
|
|
|
|
32,799
|
|
Unearned rents and interest
|
|
78,629
|
|
|
|
79,051
|
|
Debt
|
|
3,216,623
|
|
|
|
2,986,054
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
3,701,757
|
|
|
|
3,266,367
|
|
Total equity
|
$
|
|
3,044,898
|
|
|
$
|
|
2,865,023
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
|
6,746,655
|
|
|
$
|
|
6,131,390
|
|
EPR Properties
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
FFO: (A)
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
60,560
|
|
$
|
85,545
|
|
$
|
119,875
|
|
$
|
109,047
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
(9,774
|
)
|
(473
|
)
|
(16,102
|
)
|
(473
|
)
|
Impairment of real estate investments
|
—
|
|
16,548
|
|
—
|
|
16,548
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
42,098
|
|
37,359
|
|
81,612
|
|
74,823
|
|
Allocated share of joint venture depreciation
|
554
|
|
58
|
|
1,109
|
|
116
|
|
FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
93,438
|
|
$
|
139,037
|
|
$
|
186,494
|
|
$
|
200,061
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
93,438
|
|
$
|
139,037
|
|
$
|
186,494
|
|
$
|
200,061
|
|
Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares
|
1,939
|
|
1,940
|
|
3,878
|
|
3,880
|
|
Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares
|
1,939
|
|
—
|
|
3,878
|
|
—
|
|
Diluted FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
97,316
|
|
$
|
140,977
|
|
$
|
194,250
|
|
$
|
203,941
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFOAA: (A)
|
|
|
|
|
FFO available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
93,438
|
|
$
|
139,037
|
|
$
|
186,494
|
|
$
|
200,061
|
|
Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff
|
—
|
|
15
|
|
—
|
|
31,958
|
|
Transaction costs
|
6,923
|
|
405
|
|
12,046
|
|
1,014
|
|
Litigation settlement expense
|
—
|
|
2,090
|
|
—
|
|
2,090
|
|
Termination fee included in gain on sale
|
6,533
|
|
—
|
|
11,534
|
|
—
|
|
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|
(1,675
|
)
|
235
|
|
(2,284
|
)
|
663
|
|
FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
105,219
|
|
$
|
141,782
|
|
$
|
207,790
|
|
$
|
235,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
105,219
|
|
$
|
141,782
|
|
$
|
207,790
|
|
$
|
235,786
|
|
Add: Preferred dividends for Series C preferred shares
|
1,939
|
|
1,940
|
|
3,878
|
|
3,880
|
|
Add: Preferred dividends for Series E preferred shares
|
1,939
|
|
1,939
|
|
3,878
|
|
3,878
|
|
Diluted FFOAA available to common shareholders of EPR Properties
|
$
|
109,097
|
|
$
|
145,661
|
|
$
|
215,546
|
|
$
|
243,544
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.23
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
$
|
2.47
|
|
$
|
2.69
|
|
Diluted
|
1.22
|
|
1.84
|
|
2.45
|
|
2.67
|
|
FFOAA per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.38
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
$
|
2.75
|
|
$
|
3.18
|
|
Diluted
|
1.36
|
|
1.87
|
|
2.72
|
|
3.12
|
|
Shares used for computation (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
76,164
|
|
74,329
|
|
75,426
|
|
74,238
|
|
Diluted
|
76,199
|
|
74,365
|
|
75,467
|
|
74,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted EPS
|
76,199
|
|
74,365
|
|
75,467
|
|
74,273
|
|
Effect of dilutive Series C preferred shares
|
2,158
|
|
2,110
|
|
2,151
|
|
2,104
|
|
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C
|
78,357
|
|
76,475
|
|
77,618
|
|
76,377
|
|
Effect of dilutive Series E preferred shares
|
1,628
|
|
1,604
|
|
1,625
|
|
1,601
|
|
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding-diluted Series C and Series E
|
79,985
|
|
78,079
|
|
79,243
|
|
77,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other financial information:
|
|
|
|
|
Straight-lined rental revenue
|
$
|
3,223
|
|
$
|
2,060
|
|
$
|
5,637
|
|
$
|
3,934
|
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
1.125
|
|
$
|
1.080
|
|
$
|
2.250
|
|
$
|
2.160
|
|
|
(A)
|
NAREIT developed FFO as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP and management provides FFO herein because it believes this information is useful to investors in this regard. FFO is a widely used measure of the operating performance of real estate companies and is provided here as a supplemental measure to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share. Pursuant to the definition of FFO by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates FFO as net income available to common shareholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains and losses from disposition of real estate and impairment losses on real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company has calculated FFO for all periods presented in accordance with this definition. In addition to FFO, the Company presents FFO as adjusted (FFOAA). Management believes it is useful to provide FFOAA as a supplemental measure to GAAP net income available to common shareholders and earnings per share. FFOAA is FFO plus costs (gain) associated with loan refinancing or payoff, transaction costs, severance expense, litigation settlement expense, preferred share redemption costs, termination fees associated with tenants' exercises of education properties buy-out options, impairment of direct financing lease (allowance for lease loss portion) and provision for loan losses, and by subtracting gain on early extinguishment of debt, gain on insurance recovery and deferred tax benefit (expense). FFO and FFOAA are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO and FFOAA do not represent cash flows from operations as defined by GAAP and are not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and are not to be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations, cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP. It should also be noted that not all REITs calculate FFO or FFOAA the same way so comparisons of each of these non-GAAP measures with other REITs may not be meaningful.
The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares and the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO and FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Therefore, the additional 2.2 million common shares and 1.6 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO per share and diluted FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.
The conversion of the 5.75% Series C cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFO and FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Therefore, the additional 2.1 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFO per share and diluted FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
The conversion of the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would not be dilutive to FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Therefore, the additional 1.6 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are not included in the calculation of diluted FFO per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. The conversion of the 9.00% Series E cumulative convertible preferred shares would be dilutive to FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Therefore, the additional 1.6 million common shares that would result from the conversion and the corresponding add-back of the preferred dividends declared on those shares are included in the calculation of diluted FFOAA per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio is a supplemental measure derived from non-GAAP financial measures the Company uses to evaluate its capital structure and the magnitude of its debt against its operating performance. The Company believes that investors commonly use versions of this ratio in a similar manner. In addition, financial institutions use versions of this ratio in connection with debt agreements to set pricing and covenant limitations. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Reconciliations of debt and net income (both reported in accordance with GAAP) to Net Debt, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure) are included in the following tables (unaudited, in thousands):
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Debt: (B)
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
$
|
3,216,623
|
|
|
$
|
2,983,975
|
|
Deferred financing costs, net
|
31,957
|
|
|
36,020
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(6,927
|
)
|
|
(3,017
|
)
|
Net Debt
|
$
|
3,241,653
|
|
|
$
|
3,016,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
66,594
|
|
|
$
|
91,581
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
36,278
|
|
|
34,079
|
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
(1,300
|
)
|
|
642
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
42,355
|
|
|
37,582
|
|
Gain on sale of real estate
|
(9,774
|
)
|
|
(473
|
)
|
Impairment of real estate investments
|
—
|
|
|
16,548
|
|
Costs associated with loan refinancing or payoff
|
—
|
|
|
15
|
|
Equity in (income) loss from joint ventures
|
(470
|
)
|
|
88
|
|
EBITDAre (for the quarter) (C)
|
$
|
133,683
|
|
|
$
|
180,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
Litigation settlement expense
|
—
|
|
|
2,090
|
|
Transaction costs
|
6,923
|
|
|
405
|
|
Prepayment fees
|
—
|
|
|
(47,293
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (for the quarter)
|
$
|
140,606
|
|
|
$
|
135,264
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1) (D)
|
$
|
562,424
|
|
|
$
|
541,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|
5.8
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is multiplied by four to calculate an annual amount.
|
(B)
|
Net Debt represents debt (reported in accordance with GAAP) adjusted to exclude deferred financing costs, net and reduced for cash and cash equivalents. By excluding deferred financing costs, net and reducing debt for cash and cash equivalents on hand, the result provides an estimate of the contractual amount of borrowed capital to be repaid, net of cash available to repay it. The Company believes this calculation constitutes a beneficial supplemental non-GAAP financial disclosure to investors in understanding our financial condition. The Company's method of calculating Net Debt may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs.
|
|
|
(C)
|
NAREIT developed EBITDAre as a relative non-GAAP financial measure of REITs, independent of a company's capital structure, to provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company. Pursuant to the definition of EBITDAre by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, the Company calculates EBITDAre as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding interest expense (net), income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from disposition of real estate, impairment losses on real estate, costs (gain) associated with loan refinancing or payoff and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, joint ventures and other affiliates.
|
|
|
|
Management provides EBITDAre herein because it believes this information is useful to investors as a supplemental performance measure as it can help facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs. EBITDAre does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative that cash flows are adequate to fund all cash needs and is not to be considered an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measure as a measurement of the results of the Company's operations or cash flows or liquidity as defined by GAAP.
|
|
|
(D)
|
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in its analysis of the performance of the business and operations of the Company. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it excludes various items that management believes are not indicative of operating performance, and that it is an informative measure to use in computing various financial ratios to evaluate the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDAre (defined above) excluding gain on insurance recovery, severance expense, litigation settlement expense, impairment of direct financing lease (allowance for lease loss portion), the provision for loan losses, transaction costs and prepayment fees, and which is then multiplied by four to get an annual amount.
|
|
|
|
The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under GAAP, does not represent cash generated from operations as defined by GAAP and is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. This measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income for the purpose of evaluating the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $7.3 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry and property level cash flow standards. We believe our focused niche approach provides a competitive advantage, and the potential for higher growth and better yields.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
With the exception of historical information, certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act”), such as those pertaining to our acquisition or disposition of properties, our capital resources, future expenditures for development projects, expected dividend payments, and our results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of actual events. There is no assurance the events or circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. You can identify forward-looking statements by use of words such as "will be,” "intend,” "continue,” "believe,” "may,” "expect,” "hope,” "anticipate,” "goal,” "forecast,” "pipeline,” "estimates,” "offers,” "plans,” "would” or other similar expressions or other comparable terms or discussions of strategy, plans or intentions contained or incorporated by reference herein. While references to commitments for investment spending are based on present commitments and agreements of the Company, we cannot provide assurance that these transactions will be completed on satisfactory terms. In addition, references to our budgeted amounts and guidance are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily are dependent on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise. These forward-looking statements represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Many of the factors that will determine these items are beyond our ability to control or predict. For further discussion of these factors see "Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and, to the extent applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof or the date of any document incorporated by reference herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005884/en/
Nachrichten zu EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interestmehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.19
|Ausblick: EPR Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.19
|Ausblick: EPR Properties öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.19
|Is EPR Properties a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
26.02.19
|EPR Properties (EPR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.02.19
|Ausblick: EPR Properties gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.18
|Is EPR Properties a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
30.10.18
|EPR Properties (EPR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.18
|Ausblick: EPR Properties präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)