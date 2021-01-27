SMI 10’904 -0.6%  SPI 13’537 -0.6%  Dow 30’303 -2.1%  DAX 13’620 -1.8%  Euro 1.0762 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’536 -1.6%  Gold 1’844 -0.4%  Bitcoin 27’403 -5.1%  Dollar 0.8885 0.2%  Öl 55.6 -0.9% 
27.01.2021 22:45:00

ePlus Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that on February 3, 2021, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants must pre-register in advance to listen or participate in the call. Once registered, the call-in numbers will be provided by email.

Date:

       

February 3, 2021

Time:

       

4:30 p.m. ET

Pre-registration link:

       

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6852766

Webcast Information:

       

http://www.eplus.com/investors (live and replay)

Replay:

       

(800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international)

Passcode:

       

6852766

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through February 10, 2021.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus® and Where Technology Means More® referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

pagehit