ePlus Acquires System Management Planning

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has acquired the business of System Management and Planning, Inc. (SMP), an established provider of technology solutions and services in upstate New York and the Northeast. The acquisition enhances ePlus’ footprint across the region, broadens its technology solution offerings especially in the areas of collaboration and supporting virtual employees, and adds to ePlus’ set of commercial, enterprise and state, local, and education customers.

Based in Rochester, NY and serving customers in healthcare, education, government, manufacturing, and financial and professional services industries for the past two decades, SMP brings substantial expertise from leading technology providers across the technology landscape. SMP provides a comprehensive suite of collaboration, AI, cloud, audio/visual, data center and staffing solutions, as well as managed and professional services.

"We are very excited about the acquisition of SMP and have been very impressed with the long-term relationships they have built with their customers,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "Acquiring SMP strengthens our existing presence in the region, and its focus on collaboration and related solutions to support at-home workers is extremely relevant in today’s market. Our combined capabilities will allow us to deliver a broader array of solutions to customers, and we extend a warm welcome to the talented SMP team.”

"We are thrilled to join the ePlus family,” said Peter Allen, Chief Operating Officer of SMP. "The depth of expertise and resources available from ePlus will provide significant benefit to our customers and we’re excited to begin this next chapter.”

The acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of SMP closed on December 31, 2020. Terms were not disclosed.

About SMP

SMP has been delivering strategic IT with integrity, passion, and a service guarantee for over 20 years. Serving all industries, our value-based technology solutions, and services center around audio visual, collaboration, data center, network, and security. We partner with top manufacturers like Cisco, Dell EMC, NetApp and VMware to provide world-class technology solutions to our customers. A Best Company to Work for in New York State, SMP is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to COVID-19, including but not limited to its possible effects on the availability of and demand for our products and services, our ability to efficiently and flexibly manage our business amid uncertainties related to COVID-19, and its impact on the economy; possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and fluctuations in foreign currency rates, interest rates, and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases or put downward pressure on prices, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans to achieve customer account coverage for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information or that of our customers or partners; future growth rates in our core businesses; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

