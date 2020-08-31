ePlane, The Leading B2B online Aerospace Trading and Insights Platform, Launches New Secure Fulfillment Solution

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ePlane announced it has successfully launched its ground-breaking way to source and pay for materials online. ePlane Fulfillment is a unique service in which ePlane can facilitate the purchase of an item for companies through a secured payment process anywhere in the world. From sourcing to payment, the ePlane Fulfillment gateway leverages intelligent technologies to pay and get paid.

The innovative process is simple for both buyers and sellers. As a buyer, you will simply click the "Pay Now" button next to the quotes you have received from the suppliers you have selected and then choose the payment that works best for you. It's secure and fast. As a next step, ePlane will finalize the process with the seller and assure the material you purchased is shipped according to the delivery terms of the purchase order. In addition, sellers can now expand their business to new buyers that they may have had difficulty with purchasing approvals prior.

"The industry is experiencing unprecedented times and the ability to transact business securely is critical now more than ever," said, Gideon Shmuel. He further added, "we will continue to digitize the procurement process and connect companies on a global scale to ensure their continued business success and reduce risk." "We've experienced tremendous growth through the COVID-19 period as companies realize the power of digital and automation".

Digital Transformation has been driving companies within the Aviation and Aerospace to improve business efficiencies. Industry B2B ecommerce leader, ePlane is enabling companies to complete transactions more rapidly, access valuable decision enabling data and minimizing potential roadblocks.

Earlier in January, ePlane received a landmark investment of $9M from Japanese trading and investment firm, Marubeni Corporation and the current shareholders. It is apparent that ePlane remains committed to bringing more efficiency to the Aviation & Aerospace industry through their AI driven, B2B Trading and Business Intelligence Insights Platform. ePlane will continue to push new developments as your solutions implementation partner to make your procurement processes seamless.

About ePlane

ePlane is headquartered in Cyprus and provides an online Trading and BI Insights marketplace dedicated to transforming the aerospace industry by helping companies worldwide to source & trade aircraft parts on an innovative e-commerce platform. Through advanced machine-learning technology and automation features, ePlane offers a nose-to-tail solution for buyers & sellers alike: a massive selection of parts and repair services for all platforms, reliable real-time inventories uploaded by vetted sellers from across the world, personalized statistics, business insight, and ePlane Autopilot – the revolutionary AI feature that fully automates the RFQ process.

For more information about ePlane:

Please visit http://www.eplane.com or contact hello@eplane.com.

Tel: +1-844-375-2631

SOURCE ePlane