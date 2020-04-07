07.04.2020 20:21:00

EpiVax Partners with GAIA Vaccine Foundation to Make COVID-19 Vaccine License Free to Developing Countries

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc., is using advanced computational tools to accelerate a COVID-19 vaccine candidate (EPV-CoV19) for healthcare workers (HCW) into clinical trials in 6 months. Today, EpiVax announces its partnership with GAIA Vaccine Foundation ("GVF") to crowd-source funds for the project and its pledge to make a free license available to developing countries who qualify, in the context of this partnership.

EpiVax is an immunology company founded in 1998. We develop and employ extensive analytical capabilities in the field of computational immunology. We assess protein therapeutics for immunogenic risk and design more effective (and safer) vaccines. www.EpiVax.com . (PRNewsfoto/EpiVax, Inc.)

EPV-CoV19 is a peptide-based, epitope-driven vaccine that can be rapidly and safely produced in most countries. Applying EpiVax's expertise enabled the selection of sequences representing all circulating SARS-CoV-2 genomes that will drive a T cell-mediated immune response, providing HCW with immune system "body armor", reducing their risk of morbidity and mortality. EPV-CoV19 will enter US clinical trials once funds have been raised ($1.75M).

GVF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, will enable private citizens and foundations to contribute to development of EPV-CoV19. GVF's mission is to reduce incidence of infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the under-served and promote the development of globally relevant, accessible vaccines that can be distributed on a not-for-profit basis in the developing world. Annie De Groot, MD, EpiVax CEO/CSO, states "The soul of each company will be revealed during this crisis. Personally, I do not believe this is the time to become a billionaire. Each of us should do what we do best to reduce the impact of COVID-19 globally." As it is the mission of EpiVax to "improve human health everywhere", the company has granted GVF a cost-free, royalty-free license to the EPV-CoV19 design for use in countries that can produce and test the vaccine candidate on the Least Developed Countries list published by the United Nations. Collaborators and a clinical trial site in West Africa have been identified.

Donations to the GVF COVID-19 vaccine fund will be entirely dedicated to the preclinical and clinical development phases of EPV-CoV19.

For more information or to make a donation to the program, visit http://www.gaiavaccine.org/covid19.

About EpiVax:
EpiVax is a biotechnology company with a broad portfolio of projects, including vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer. www.epivax.com

About GVF:
GVF is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports activities to advance healthcare accessibility and educational programs to inform the public about diseases, including HIV, and the importance of vaccines in West Africa. www.gaiavaccine.org       

Press Contact:
Annie De Groot, MD, EpiVax
401-272-2123
KNelson@epivax.com 

GAIA Vaccine Foundation's mission is to reduce the incidence of infectious diseases that disproportionately affect the under-served and promote the development of globally relevant, globally accessible vaccines that can be distributed on a not-for-profit basis in the developing world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epivax-partners-with-gaia-vaccine-foundation-to-make-covid-19-vaccine-license-free-to-developing-countries-301036955.html

SOURCE EpiVax Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 39.39
6.23 %
CieFinRichemont 55.24
5.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 336.30
4.34 %
Givaudan 3'138.00
4.11 %
Swiss Re 76.82
3.75 %
SGS 2'248.00
0.90 %
Nestle 103.90
-0.06 %
Novartis 82.80
-0.60 %
Alcon 49.96
-2.23 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-3.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Gold vor neuen Hochs
15:20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:00
Phase Transitions and Policy Responses
09:54
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit 50% Barriere
08:41
SMI kann nicht ganz Schritt halten
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:44
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zeitweise mit +40%: Studie mit Aviptadil zum Einsatz gegen Covid-19 gestartet
Mehr Zuversicht in Corona-Krise: Wall Street im Aufwind -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Schweizer Konzerne in der Corona-Krise: Sind jetzt die Dividenden in Gefahr?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Mehr Zuversicht in Corona-Krise: Wall Street im Aufwind -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiens Indizes letztlich mit Kursgewinnen
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter bergauf. Die Wall Street setzt ihren Rallykurs fort. An den Börsen in Fernost war die Stimmung am Dienstag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB