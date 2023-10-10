Epishine Unveils Groundbreaking Low-Carbon Footprint and Takes Global Lead in Sustainable Power Solutions for IOT and Consumer Electronics

Linköping, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epishine, a leading energy impact company, proudly announces a significant breakthrough in the sustainability aspects of its technology. Through extensive research and development efforts, Epishine’s patented production process has achieved a groundbreaking low carbon footprint of 0,86 g CO2eq/cm2. Solidifying its position as a frontrunner in environmentally conscious technology, with significantly less CO2 emission than the batteries that has previously powered the same devices.

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) is a vital tool in quantifying the environmental impact of products from beginning to end-of-life. It encompasses every stage of a product's life cycle, including raw material extraction, production, distribution, use, and disposal. The purpose of LCA is to provide a basis for describing environmental impact in a manner that supports change and identifies measures within the analyzed life cycle that can contribute to more sustainable development. By achieving such a remarkable low-carbon footprint, Epishine sets a new standard for sustainability in their field.

Epishine's commitment to minimizing environmental impact through the development of their cutting-edge technology has paved the way for this achievement. By leveraging the latest advancements in solar cell technology and manufacturing processes, Epishine has optimized its production methods, resulting in a significant reduction in energy consumption, waste generation, and greenhouse gas emissions throughout the product life cycle. The LCA report, conducted by the Swedish environmental consultancy company Miljögiraff and third-party reviewed by Sweco, validates these improvements.

Annie Johansson, Life Cycle Analyst at Miljögiraff said "I have really appreciated working with Epishine. They have incorporated the results of our LCA into their roadmap and immediately iterated to reduce the environmental impact of their product. We look forward to continuing to provide Epishine with environmental calculations to aid their journey towards driving sustainable change."

The low-carbon footprint achieved by Epishine's products not only benefits the environment but also offers numerous advantages to customers. The exceptional LCA performance of Epishine's products positions customers for enhanced sustainability reporting and compliance with increasingly stringent regulations, meeting the growing demands from end customers for sustainable IOT products.

"Sustainability has always been our top priority in developing our patented production method. This is reflected in our continuous choices in the development of our production process such as avoiding high temperatures and excluding certain materials." stated Jonas Bergqvist, CTO at Epishine. "This milestone demonstrates our unwavering dedication to creating sustainable energy solutions that minimize our ecological footprint. While today’s results mark a gratifying achievement, we remain committed to further improving our products’ environmental performance.



Epishine's groundbreaking carbon footprint underscores its commitment to sustainable development. As the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it aims to inspire industry-wide adoption of environmentally conscious practices and accelerate the global transition to renewable energy.

ABOUT EPISHINE

Epishine is a Swedish energy impact company, reimagining the capture of light with market-leading printed organic solar cells. Our technology captures indoor light to make electronics self-powered, making cables, disposable batteries and unnecessary maintenance a thing of the past.



