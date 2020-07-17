Epion Health Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare Again in 2020

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epion Health has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

"It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular, as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "But the organizations recognized on this year's list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time."

"As a provider of digital healthcare solutions, COVID-19 presented us with unique and immediate challenges as we responded to the surge in market demand," said Joe Blewitt, CEO of Epion Health. "The Epion team stepped up in a big way, working tirelessly to set up distribution programs for existing products and develop new products and features at an accelerated pace. It has been a phenomenal year of innovation and growth for the company — and a unique opportunity to witness first-hand a remarkable team at work. We're proud to be considered one of the best places to work in healthcare for the second year in a row."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Epion Health will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place virtually on October 8 in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference. Information on the award celebration and conference is available at ModernHealthcare.com/WOTF.

For more information or questions on the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare recognition program or awards gala, please contact:

Jodi Sniegocki

Director, Education and Events

jsniegocki@modernhealthcare.com

312.649.5459

About Epion Health, Inc.

Epion Health is a leader in digital patient engagement solutions that empower providers to deliver high-quality care that's convenient, accessible, efficient and profitable. Our secure, HIPAA-compliant platform makes it easy to connect with patients any time, from anywhere and at all points along the care journey. Epion's commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service has made us a top-rated, trusted partner to healthcare organizations across the nation. For more information, visit www.epionhealth.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epion-health-recognized-as-one-of-the-best-places-to-work-in-healthcare-again-in-2020-301095545.html

SOURCE Epion Health