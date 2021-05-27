SMI 11’349 0.4%  SPI 14’620 0.4%  Dow 34’323 0.0%  DAX 15’451 -0.1%  Euro 1.0950 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’032 -0.1%  Gold 1’897 -0.1%  Bitcoin 35’064 2.3%  Dollar 0.8979 0.0%  Öl 68.8 0.3% 
27.05.2021 04:05:00

Epic Youth Services and Epic Charter Schools Agree to End Current Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Youth Services (EYS) and Epic Charter Schools have mutually agreed to end their ten-year contractual relationship effective June 30. EYS is the private company that has been the management organization providing support and services to Epic Charter Schools since its inception in 2011.

Ben Harris and David Chaney, who co-founded both the school and the management company, released the following statement regarding the agreement: 

"Starting this school, watching it grow and flourish, and seeing the profound and positive impact it has on students has been the honor of a lifetime. We could not be prouder of our student body, our talented and hardworking teachers, or our administrators and staff. 

"Over the last ten years, virtual education has transitioned from a small niche to an essential option that now exists in all 77 Oklahoma counties. That growth is nothing short of a revolution in public education, and it is one that has benefitted tens of thousands of families seeking safe, high-quality educational experiences that can be customized to their unique needs and expectations. None of that would have been possible without Epic, EYS, and especially the tens of thousands of families that have trusted us with their children."

"At this time, we feel it is best for EYS and Epic to pause our professional relationship and to give each entity a chance to determine how to best serve families moving forward in light of the recent settlement agreement. While this is a sad and difficult decision for us, we believe it is in the best interests of EYS and, most importantly, the 50,000 plus students Epic Charter Schools and EYS currently serve." 

Media Contact: Alex Weintz; 914.282.3229; aweintz@amberintegrated.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-youth-services-and-epic-charter-schools-agree-to-end-current-contract-301300474.html

SOURCE Epic Youth Services

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

26.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
26.05.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Swatch vs. Corona - wann schlägt wieder die Stunde des Uhrenherstellers?
26.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
26.05.21 SMI knackt 2020er-Hoch
26.05.21 Marktüberblick: Gold setzt Rally fort
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gesucht: Meyer Burger baut Managementteam für Produktion und Lieferketten aus
Ethereum oder doch lieber Bitcoin? Wann sich Anleger für welche Kryptowährung entscheiden sollten
Michael Burry & Co. pessimistisch: Tesla-Aktie bei Shortsellern am beliebtesten
Wall Street schliesst im Plus -- SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus -- DAX schliesst knapp in Rot -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich freundlich
Bayer erleidet in Roundup-Streit Schlappe vor US-Gericht - Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Bundesrat weitet Kontrolle über Post, ETH, Swisscom und Co. aus
Swiss Steel-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Swiss Steel-Grossaktionär verzichtet auf Rekurs gegen Finma-Entscheid
Amazon kauft MGM-Filmstudios in Milliardendeal - Amazon-Aktie etwas stärker
Shell verliert Klima-Prozess: Konzern muss CO2-Emissionen reduzieren - Shell-Aktie in Rot
CureVac schreibt wegen hoher Forschungskosten weiter Verluste - CureVac-Aktie fester

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit