EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’679 -0.3%  SPI 15’571 -0.1%  Dow 44’737 1.0%  DAX 19’405 0.4%  Euro 0.9291 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’800 0.2%  Gold 2’625 0.0%  Bitcoin 83’929 1.5%  Dollar 0.8869 0.1%  Öl 73.2 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156Accelleron Industries116936091Kuros32581411
Top News
Steigende US-Staatsanleihenrenditen in Sicht
Strategisch sinnvoll: Darum sollten Rohstoffe in jedem Portfolio vorhanden sein
Zoom verdient deutlich mehr: Zoom-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab
Avolta-Aktie: Zehnjahresvertrag mit Manaus Airport in Brasilien
SIX: Robeco wird neuer ETF-Emittent an der Schweizer Börse
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Epic Suisse Aktie [Valor: 51613168 / ISIN: CH0516131684]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.11.2024 06:45:18

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

Epic Suisse
70.36 CHF 0.87%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

26-Nov-2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Zurich, 26 November 2024

 

EPIC Suisse releases high level Q3 2024 numbers in line with majority shareholder's reporting obligations

EPIC Suisse AG (the “Company” and “EPIC”, the consolidated group; SIX: EPIC), publishes today high-level figures[1] for the period 1 January 2024 to 30 September 2024 in parallel with its indirect majority shareholder, Alrov Properties & Lodgings Ltd (the “Alrov Group”):

  • Fair value of the portfolio as at 30 September 2024 totals CHF 1.591 billion split into Investment properties in operation at CHF 1’451 million (31 Dec 2023: CHF 1’441 million) and Investment properties under development / construction at CHF 140 million (31 Dec 2023: CHF 94 million)
  • Total income (defined as rental income and other income) for Investment properties in operation for the 9-month period 2024 amounts to CHF 50.5 million (9-months 2023: CHF 50.4 million)
  • Total bank debt as at 30 September 2024 is CHF 655 million (31 Dec 2023: CHF 610 million)
  • The IFRS NAV stands at CHF 802 million as at 30 September 2024 (31 Dec 2023: CHF 805 million)

 

Financial calendar

Annual Report 2024:                                         5 March 2025
Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025:  28 March 2025

 

Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch 

About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of about CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Disclaimer

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EPIC Suisse AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EPIC Suisse AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 

[1] In line with the Q3 / 9-month 2024 report published today by EPIC co-founder and indirect majority shareholder Alrov Group on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.


Additional features:
File: EPIC Suisse Q3 2024
End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: EPIC Suisse AG
Seefeldstrasse 5a
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 388 81 00
E-mail: info@epic.ch
Internet: www.epic.ch
ISIN: CH0516131684
Valor: 51613168
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2037771

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2037771  26-Nov-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037771&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Epic Suisse

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epic Suisse

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über den Sieg von Donald Trump bei der vergangenen US-Wahl.

Welche Aktien könnten vom Wahlsieg massgeblich profitieren? Dies Erfahren Sie in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

25.11.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Volatiles Marktgeschehen
25.11.24 Introducing Vertical Trader"s single-click order entry and advanced charting in TrendSpider
25.11.24 SMI wieder obenauf
25.11.24 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Konjunkturdaten unter Druck
22.11.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nordex, Siemens Energy
21.11.24 Trump Sieg sorgt für Börsenrallye – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
21.11.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
21.11.24 Gelingt PayPal das Comeback?
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’200.00 18.89
Short 12’429.22 13.60 UBS07U
Short 12’875.49 8.93 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’678.59 25.11.2024 17:31:20
Long 11’202.95 19.33 S5TMYU
Long 10’921.50 13.21 SSQMQU
Long 10’500.50 9.00 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DHL-Aktie schwächer: Absturz von DHL-Frachtflugzeug kostet einen Menschen das Leben
UniCredit-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie verlieren: Commerzbank-Interessentin plant auch Übernahme in Italien - BPM-Aktie steigt
BYD startet nächste Runde im Wettstreit mit Tesla
Wasserstoff-Offensive: Diageo und DHL setzen auf Nikola
Pierer Mobility-Aktie zweistellig höher: Pierer weist Berichte über Mateschitz-Beteiligung an Pierer und KTM zurück
Weiterer Erholungsversuch: Dow geht nach Rekordfahrt fester aus dem Handel -- SMI gibt schlussendlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei 225 zum Wochenstart letztlich fester
Varta-Aktie unter Druck: Varta-Gläubiger billigen Saniuerngspläne für Montana-Tech-Tochter
EVOTEC SE Aktie News: EVOTEC SE steigt am Nachmittag stark
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla am Montagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten